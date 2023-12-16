Must read! Actor Prakash Raj got a clean chit in ₹100-Crore Ponzi scam case of Tamil Nadu-based jeweller

MUMBAI: On Friday, December 15, Prakash Raj was previously connected to a case alleging a Rs 100-crore Ponzi and fraud case against Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli-based jewelry group Pranav Jewellers. The Singham actor has now gotten a clean chit in the case.

Prakash posted on his X saying, "For those who don’t understand Tamil. BREAKING NEWS:-Official announcement of the Investigation team. Actor prakash raj is not involved in any ponzi scam of tamilnadu s Pranav jewellers.. I thank everyone who trusted me and stood by me .. #SathyamevaJayathe #justasking."

Earlier, ED said in an official statement, “Searches also revealed that the supplier parties in the books of Pranav Jewellers were entry providers, who during the investigation confessed to have provided adjustment or accommodation entries to Pranav Jewellers for amounts over ₹100 crores; and also confessed to have given cash to the accused persons in lieu of bank payments."

“During the searches, various incriminating documents, unexplained cash of Rs 23.70 lakh, bullion and gold jewellery weighing 11.60 kg was seized,” the ED stated.

Prakash reportedly was Pranav Jewellers' brand ambassador and had previously been called by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about the matter.

Regarding his professional life, He was last seen in the Malayalam movie Kunjamminis Hospital alongside Indrajith Sukumaran, Nyla Usha, Prakash Raj, Baburaj, Sarayu Mohan, and Mallika Sukumaran, among others. Prakash Raj's upcoming projects are Pushpa 2: The Rule, Devara - I, Guntur Kaaram, and OG.

Credit- Free Press Journal