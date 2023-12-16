Must Read! Actor Rhea Chakraborty challenges the CBI lookout circular in the Bombay High Court in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against actor Rhea Chakraborty in August 2020. She has since challenged the LOC at the Bombay High Court. A case involving the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being investigated by the CBI.

Chakraborty submitted an application for a temporary suspension of the circular because she must travel overseas for a work-related event as well as to her petition seeking the quashing of the LOC. Speaking on behalf of Chakraborty, Abhinav Chandrachud stated that the LOC was given approximately three years ago, when the CBI registered the case. However, the case has not advanced at all thus far.

Chakraborty has never received a summons from the central agency, and no chargesheet has ever been filed in the matter. According to CBI lawyer Shriram Shirsat, the agency has submitted a response to the plea.

Chandrachud responded that she had previously flown overseas when a division bench led by Justice Ajey Gadkari subsequently asked if the actor had been abroad since the case was registered.

Chakraborty is currently free on bail in this matter after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in accordance with the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Following her release on bail, Chandrachud told the court that she had been granted permission to travel twice, but that she was unable to do so because of the LOC that the CBI had issued.

The matter has been scheduled for hearing by the HC on December 20. On June 14, 2020, Rajput was found dead in his suburban Bandra home. At first, the Mumbai police filed an Accidental Death Report. Rajput's father reported to the Bihar police that Chakraborty and her family abetted his suicide. The CBI took over the matter and is currently investigating it.

