Must Read! Actor Rhea Chakraborty challenges the CBI lookout circular in the Bombay High Court in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Chakraborty submitted an application for a temporary suspension of the circular because she must travel overseas for a work-related event as well as to her petition seeking the quashing of the LOC. Speaking on behalf of Chakraborty, Abhinav Chandrachud stated that the LOC was given approximately three years ago, when the CBI registered the case.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 11:51
movie_image: 
Rhea Chakraborty

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against actor Rhea Chakraborty in August 2020. She has since challenged the LOC at the Bombay High Court. A case involving the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being investigated by the CBI.

(Also read: Must read! Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude after NCB's decision of not challenging her bail )

Chakraborty submitted an application for a temporary suspension of the circular because she must travel overseas for a work-related event as well as to her petition seeking the quashing of the LOC. Speaking on behalf of Chakraborty, Abhinav Chandrachud stated that the LOC was given approximately three years ago, when the CBI registered the case. However, the case has not advanced at all thus far.

Chakraborty has never received a summons from the central agency, and no chargesheet has ever been filed in the matter. According to CBI lawyer Shriram Shirsat, the agency has submitted a response to the plea.

Chandrachud responded that she had previously flown overseas when a division bench led by Justice Ajey Gadkari subsequently asked if the actor had been abroad since the case was registered.

Chakraborty is currently free on bail in this matter after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in accordance with the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Following her release on bail, Chandrachud told the court that she had been granted permission to travel twice, but that she was unable to do so because of the LOC that the CBI had issued.

The matter has been scheduled for hearing by the HC on December 20. On June 14, 2020, Rajput was found dead in his suburban Bandra home. At first, the Mumbai police filed an Accidental Death Report. Rajput's father reported to the Bihar police that Chakraborty and her family abetted his suicide. The CBI took over the matter and is currently investigating it.

(Also read: Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty is reportedly dating Nikhil Kamath; here's all you need to know about the billionaire businessman)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Free Press Journal

Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput NCB Narcotics Control Bureau Roadies Sonu Sood Prince Narula Gautam Gulati Television MTV Bollywood Bollywood actresses Bollywood Fashion TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 11:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Actors should take up every character with age no bar as a challenge and I think it is a part of progress: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Sanyogeeta Bhave
MUMBAI: Sanyogeeta Bhave is a part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus which stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Amba challenges Suman to get Dhaval remarried in 10 days
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
RIP! Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer Anup Ghosal passes away in Kolkata at 77
MUMBAI: Well known singer Anup Ghosal who was known for his song ‘Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi’ from the 1983 Urmila...
Awesome! Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur amazed everyone with their stellar performance on the Annual Day
MUMBAI: The annual Dhirubhai Ambani International School ceremony took place in Mumbai on December 15, and several...
Whoa! Sunil Grover’s humorous comment on Kapil Sharma shared PICs with The Kapil Sharma Show team captivated fans reaction
MUMBAI: After getting into a public argument, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover recently announced they would be working...
Must Read! Actor Rhea Chakraborty challenges the CBI lookout circular in the Bombay High Court in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against actor Rhea Chakraborty in...
Recent Stories
Anup Ghosal
RIP! Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer Anup Ghosal passes away in Kolkata at 77
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anup Ghosal
RIP! Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer Anup Ghosal passes away in Kolkata at 77
Aishwarya Rai
Awesome! Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur amazed everyone with their stellar performance on the Annual Day
Sunny Singh
Interesting! Sunny Singh’s latest movie Risky Romeo shoot wrapped up, check out the deets inside
Prakash Raj
Must read! Actor Prakash Raj got a clean chit in ₹100-Crore Ponzi scam case of Tamil Nadu-based jeweller
Prithviraj
Must Read! Prithviraj Sukumaran Spills on Salaar: A Game of Thrones Scale Drama!
Aishwarya
Must Read! Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Seen Together, Dismissing Divorce Talk