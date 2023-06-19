Must Read! Adipurush box office collection day 3: Despite negative reviews and poor word of mouth, Prabhas starrer does well on its first weekend

Here’s how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush collected at the box office in three days. Read on to know more...
Adipurush

MUMBAI : Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan has received mostly negative reviews, and on social media it has become a meme material. However, it looks like the audiences decided to give it a try as the movie during its first weekend has done very well.

After an opening of Rs. 86.75 crore, the film dropped on Saturday, but once again showed a jump on a Sunday. The film on Sunday collected Rs. 69.10 crore (all languages), taking the three-day total to Rs. 221.10 crore (all languages).

Also Read:Exclusive! Krishna Kotian on Adipurush getting a mixed response, “I think everybody has their own opinion”

The surprising part is that the Telugu version after a great start showed a downfall in the collection over the weekend, but the Hindi version continued to do well and even better than the Telugu version. The film’s Hindi version has collected Rs. 112.25 crore at the box office which is very good.

Well, now all eyes are on Monday's collection. It will be interesting to see what response the movie will get on its fourth day. As per some reports, today in morning and noon shows, the film has shown a huge drop. So, let’s wait and watch.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has done well in its third weekend. The film during its third weekend collected Rs. 5.31 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 68.31 crore. Now, it looks like the lifetime collection of the film will be around Rs. 75 crore. It’s a hit.

Also Read: What! Adipurush makers to rewrite dialogues in the film after severe criticism, say “nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audience”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    


 

