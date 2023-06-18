Must Read! Adipurush box office collection day 4: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer crashes on its first Monday

MUMBAI :Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan took a bumper opening at the box office. The film received negative reviews and even the word of mouth was poor, however still during the weekend it did well and collected Rs. 221.10 crore (all languages). Surprisingly, on Saturday and Sunday, the Hindi version of the film collected more than the Telugu version.

However, as expected Adipurush crashed on Monday. On its fourth day, the film collected Rs. 16 crore (all languages), around 75% of the drop from its Sunday collection.

Also Read:OMG! Adipurush makers allegedly paying people to delete negative tweets?

The Hindi version of the film on Monday collected Rs. 8.50 crore which is once again more than the Telugu version which has collected Rs. 6.90 crore. The total collection of the film in four days is Rs. 237.10 crore.

Adipurush is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs. 500 crore. So, it needed to do well on weekdays. However, with such a huge drop on Monday, it looks difficult for the film to cross Rs. 500 crore at the box office in India.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is sustaining well at the box office. After a decent third weekend, the film collected Rs. 1.08 crore on its third Monday which is quite good. The movie has collected Rs. 69.39 crore at the box office till now. The lifetime collection of ZHZB will be around Rs. 75-80 crore. It’s a Super Hit!

Also Read: What! Adipurush makers to rewrite dialogues in the film after severe criticism, say “nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audience”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



