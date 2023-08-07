Must Read! Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir apologies, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt”; but netizens are still upset

MUMBAI: Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan was released last month. The film received mostly negative reviews, and the dialogues of the film were slammed on social media. People trolled director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir. Now, Manoj has apologised on social media for hurting the sentiments of people.

The writer wrote, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation. #Adipurush.”

While a few netizens are happy that Manoj realised his mistake and apologised, many netizens are still upset with him. A netizen tweeted, “Accepting mistake is difficult, what you have done is appreciable But please don't repeat this mistake again Otherwise your apology is useless. And Don't do such things that Will Hurt People.” Another Twitter user wrote, “This is all drama, pahle Hindu dharma ka majak udao, and fir sorry bol do. Kya yahi hota rahega Hindu sanatan dharma k sath? What ever you have done @manojmuntashir , is not a mistake, it's a paap in Hindu dharma.”

One more netizen tweeted, “The way you tried to justify your garbage movie was more pathetic than the movie itself. This late apology is meaningless. You have few more movies lined up. We get it. FFS, Stop using word to set your market stall again.” Check out the tweets below...

Well, we rarely see this in the Hindi film industry where a writer or a filmmaker decides to apologise for what the audience feels is wrong. So, Manoj Muntashir posting an apology on social media is surely a good change for the industry.

