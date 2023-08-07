Must Read! Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir apologies, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt”; but netizens are still upset

Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir took to Twitter to apologise for hurting people’s sentiments with Prabhas starrer. Here’s what netizens have to say about it...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/08/2023 - 11:47
movie_image: 
Adipurush

MUMBAI: Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan was released last month. The film received mostly negative reviews, and the dialogues of the film were slammed on social media. People trolled director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir. Now, Manoj has apologised on social media for hurting the sentiments of people.

The writer wrote, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation. #Adipurush.”

Also Read: What! Adipurush makers to rewrite dialogues in the film after severe criticism, say “nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audience”

While a few netizens are happy that Manoj realised his mistake and apologised, many netizens are still upset with him. A netizen tweeted, “Accepting mistake is difficult, what you have done is appreciable But please don't repeat this mistake again Otherwise your apology is useless. And Don't do such things that Will Hurt People.” Another Twitter user wrote, “This is all drama, pahle Hindu dharma ka majak udao, and fir sorry bol do. Kya yahi hota rahega Hindu sanatan dharma k sath? What ever you have done @manojmuntashir , is not a mistake, it's a paap in Hindu dharma.”

One more netizen tweeted, “The way you tried to justify your garbage movie was more pathetic than the movie itself. This late apology is meaningless. You have few more movies lined up. We get it. FFS, Stop using word to set your market stall again.” Check out the tweets below...

Well, we rarely see this in the Hindi film industry where a writer or a filmmaker decides to apologise for what the audience feels is wrong. So, Manoj Muntashir posting an apology on social media is surely a good change for the industry.

Also Read: Exclusive! Krishna Kotian on Adipurush getting a mixed response, “I think everybody has their own opinion”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Adipurush Manoj Muntashir Prabhas Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Om Raut Ramayana Sunny Singh Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/08/2023 - 11:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Faltu: High Drama! Faltu escapes from the kidnappers, Ayaan breaks their photo frame in anger
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
WHAT! THESE actresses to star in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ki Shaadi?
MUMBAI: From the past few months, there have been reports that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are teaming for a movie...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Angad and Sahiba catch Garry red-handed taking Seerat’s jewelry to sell
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Sad! Shiva and Ravi’s love story comes to an end; Alice shares a final goodbye to their characters
MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience...
Must Read! Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir apologies, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt”; but netizens are still upset
MUMBAI: Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan was released last month. The film received mostly...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
WHAT! THESE actresses to star in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ki Shaadi?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman Khan
WHAT! THESE actresses to star in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ki Shaadi?
Anil Kapoor
Wow! After Anil Kapoor, THIS Indian Origin actor to make an appearance in Hollywood film Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One
Kartik Aaryan
Whoa! Kartik Aaryan purchases a swanky apartment in Juhu and it’s price will make your jaws drop
Shantirani is no more
Condolences! Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani is no more
hits theaters on 16th February 2024
Get Ready for an Edgier and Bigger Cult Classic - LSD 2 , hits theaters on 16th February 2024
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – View Poll Results
WOW! Fans want to see THIS song from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – View Poll Results