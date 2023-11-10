Must Read! Ahead of release of Yaariyan 2, have a look at the movies based on friendship

Movie Yaariyan 2 is all set to hit the big screens and today let us go through the list of movies in recent times which spoke on friendship and an bee seen by friends
YAARIYAN 2

MUMBAI : We can see many movies are been made on the subject and the concept of friendship, these movies are getting lot of love from the fans all over and surely these movies are feel movies which can be seen with your gang, now one of such movies Yaariyan 2 is all set to hit the big screen, but much before that today let us have a look at the movies made on the concept of friendship.

Fukrey 3

One of the most loved movies of this year is Fukrey 3, after the successful run of part 1 and part 2, the makers are back with the 3rd part and they were back with a bang, the movie that has lovely cast of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi was loved again with the 3rd instalment, well this was the movie that can be seen with your gang.

Thank you for Coming

Movie Thank you for Coming has been grabbing the attention of the fans when the teaser was out, the movie that has Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi is chick flick and can be at the list of watching with your buddies. Well the movies opened with mixed to negative comments with strictly decent collection

Also read -Exclusive! Dono actress Kanikka Kapur on her experience shooting for the movie, “I’m the kind of person who likes to do meaningful content rather than some light-hearted content where you don’t take away anything.”

Sukhee 

The movie Sukhee has been grabbing the attention of the fans since the trailer was out, the movie spoke on how a housewife deserves a break from her daily activities and what sort of challenges she goes through, the movie that has Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral in the lead speaks about beautiful bond of friendship.

Yaariyan 2

Movie Yaariyan 2 is all set to hit the big screens this month, the movie that has great talents like Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Dasgupta, Anaswara Rajan, Meezaan Jafri, Warina Hussain speaks about the bond of friendship among the sibling pleased by the 3 leads actors, well the trailer has got a big thumbs up from the fans and we are looking forward to the movie releasing on 20th October.

Well these are the movies that can be seen with your gang, what are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.  

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Wow! Sunny Deol approached to play Hanuman in Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Ramayana helmed by Nitesh Tiwari

 

  

 

  

