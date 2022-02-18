Must Read! Alia Bhat is connected to Hitler in THIS way, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Gangubai Kathiawadi had a world premiere on February 16 at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival wherein, Alia Bhatt and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali graced the event.

However, not many will not be aware that the city of Berlin holds a special place for her. During an interview before going for Highway's premiere in 2014, she had revealed that her grandparents hailed from Germany. She also added that her grandmother was German and was born in a European country.

Apart from that, Alia Bhatt's maternal great-grandfather used to run an underground newspaper against the evil dictator, Adolf Hitler. He was caught by the authorities and imprisoned for two years. Her maternal grandmother then escaped to Czechoslovakia and later to England.

Alia Bhatt's Kashmiri grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan, was studying architecture in London, and in 1948, he visited Berlin as a member of world-famous dancer Ram Gopal’s troupe. In Berlin, he played the violin for a performance at the Schiller Theatre.

Interestingly, this was Alia's third appearance at the Berlin Film Festival. Her second film, Highway (2014), was also screened here followed by Gully Boy (2019).

Credit: Bollywood Hungama