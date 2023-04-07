Must Read! Alia Bhatt opens up about shooting Tum Kya Mile post-pregnancy, “Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy”

MUMBAI: Today, the trailer of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released. The movie stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, and the trailer is very entertaining.

After the trailer launch, Alia did an AMA (ask me anything) session on Instagram, and spoke about her experience of shooting the song Tum Kya Mile post-pregnancy.



When a fan asked her about it, the actress shared a picture from the Kashmir shoot and wrote, “This was from the last day of the shoot. I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy. You feel various emotions all at once, not to mention the major physical difference in your energy. But I am grateful & feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding. I feel for new mothers everywhere, especially those who have to resume work immediately. Postpartum cause is never easy.”

She further wrote, “Vaibhavi mam would try to plan her shots according to my nursing schedule and my mom and sister were baby sitting whenever I was away!!! But it was my baby girl’s first trip to Kashmir and seeing the mountains through her eyes was just everything.” Check out the post below...

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release on 28th July 2023, and the song Tum Kya Mile is already a chartbuster.

