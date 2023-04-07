Must Read! Alia Bhatt opens up about shooting Tum Kya Mile post-pregnancy, “Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy”

Alia Bhatt shot for the song Tum Kya Mile post her pregnancy, and recently, while interacting with her fans on Instagram the actress spoke about her experience of shooting the track. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 20:35
movie_image: 
new mom in any profession will never be easy”

MUMBAI:  Today, the trailer of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released. The movie stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, and the trailer is very entertaining.

After the trailer launch, Alia did an AMA (ask me anything) session on Instagram, and spoke about her experience of shooting the song Tum Kya Mile post-pregnancy.
 

Also Read:  WOW! Trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani impresses; netizens say, “This movie has all the elements to become a blockbuster”

When a fan asked her about it, the actress shared a picture from the Kashmir shoot and wrote, “This was from the last day of the shoot. I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy. You feel various emotions all at once, not to mention the major physical difference in your energy. But I am grateful & feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding. I feel for new mothers everywhere, especially those who have to resume work immediately. Postpartum cause is never easy.”

She further wrote, “Vaibhavi mam would try to plan her shots according to my nursing schedule and my mom and sister were baby sitting whenever I was away!!! But it was my baby girl’s first trip to Kashmir and seeing the mountains through her eyes was just everything.” Check out the post below...

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release on 28th July 2023, and the song Tum Kya Mile is already a chartbuster.

 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release on 28th July 2023, and the song Tum Kya Mile is already a chartbuster.

Also Read: Entertaining! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer looks like a rom-com with a touch of drama in it

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Alia Bhatt Tum Kya Mile Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Karan Johar Dharmendra Jaya Bachchan Shabana Azmi Ranveer Singh Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 20:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! Sources shun the rumours of Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'
MUMBAI :The spotlight is back on Farhan Akhtar’s anticipated directorial project Jee Le Zaraa because of the murmurs...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Angad left with no other choice but divorce
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Shivya Pathania to play an uber cool new-gen Delhi girl in her next project, shares her excitement on social media says, "A Smooth Sea Never Made A Skilled Sailor #comingsoon"
MUMBAI :Shivya Pathania is well recognised for her fabulous portrayals of renowned characters in TV series, which have...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Emotional! Bebe looks for Daarji, Angad lashes out at Sahiba
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ishaan and Savi meet in the college, Ishaan keeps a condition before entering the debate
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Hotness Alert! Varun Dhawan’s Niece Anjini Dhawan raises temperature in bikini from her vacation
MUMBAI:Varun Dhawan’s Niece Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her posts and pictures, she...
Recent Stories
Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Must read! Sources shun the rumours of Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Must read! Sources shun the rumours of Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Anjini Dhawan raises temperature in bikini from her vacation
Hotness Alert! Varun Dhawan’s Niece Anjini Dhawan raises temperature in bikini from her vacation
URMILA MATONDKAR
Shocking! Urmila Matondkar tweets how award shows ignored her role in the film 'Satya'
Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Surprise! Netizens spot a glimpse of Ananya Panday's cameo in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, check out the reactions
Rajkumar Rao
Shocking! “Yeh kya pehen rakha hai isne”, Rajkummar Rao gets trolled by netizens for his choice in fashion
Bhumi Pednekar
Trolled! A man holds an umbrella for Bhumi Pednekar; netizens say, “Why can't she hold her own umbrella”