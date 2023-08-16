Must Read! Alia Bhatt reveals how she is handling work and the baby, “I don’t think you can...”

MUMBAI: During her pregnancy, Alia Bhatt promoted her film Brahmastra. After delivering her baby girl, Raha, in a few months, the actress shot for a song in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and also promoted the film last month.

There have been reports of Alia starring in many films, but till now, none of the movies have been officially announced. The actress recently did an Ask Me Anything on Instagram.

Also Read: What! Alia Bhatt trolled for looking disinterested and bored during ‘Heart Of Stone’ interview, Netizens call her “unprofessional”

So, a fan asked her, “How are you handling work and baby as a new mum? I feel so guilty at times.” To this the actress replied, “Parenting is a lifelong role.. I don’t think you can ever have all the answers or be perfect.. all I strive to do is live each day with love and only love.. because there’s no such thing as too much love.” Check out the post below...

Do you agree with what Alia said? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about her movies, Alia recently gave a hit with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie, which also starred Ranveer Singh, impressed critics and the audiences. There are reports that Alia will be seen in a movie under YRF Spy Universe and will also be seen in a movie titled Vasan Bala. But, we now wait for an official announcement about the movies.

Also Read:Must Read! With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani doing well at the box office, let’s look at Alia Bhatt’s success ratio

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

