Must Read! All you need to know about Bobby Deol’s beautiful wife Tanya Deol who comes from an illustrious family and father was a multi-millionaire

MUMBAI: Recently Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got married to his long time girlfriend Drisha Acharya in a star studded ceremony. While the newly married couple grabbed everyone’s attention, one person that really stole the show was Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol.

Tanya and Bobby left everyone spellbound with their performance on ‘Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai’ at Karan-Drisha’s sangeet. The couple have been married for nearly 27 years and have two sons Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Tanya comes from an illustrious business family and her father Devendra Ahuja was a multi-millionaire. He was the promoter of Centurion Bank and MD of 20th Century Finance company.

Tanya has two siblings; brother Vikram Ahuja and sister Munisha. Talking about how she first met Bobby, Tanya once said, “I went to play cards during the Diwali season at Chunky Panday's house, and Bobby came and he sat with me and we played cards at the same table. He kept losing to me, but he wouldn't pay me, he kept saying he'd take me out for a meal. I was like 'what's wrong with this guy?”

Tanya further added, “And then, a while later, he called me up. It was at some absurd hour at night. And I was fast asleep. So I pick up the phone and I say to him, 'I'll call you tomorrow'. He says, 'you don't know who I am?”

