Must Read! All you need to know about Bobby Deol’s beautiful wife Tanya Deol who comes from an illustrious family and father was a multi-millionaire

Tanya and Bobby left everyone spellbound with their performance on ‘Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai’ at Karan-Drisha’s sangeet.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 12:14
movie_image: 
Bobby Deol

MUMBAI: Recently Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got married to his long time girlfriend Drisha Acharya in a star studded ceremony. While the newly married couple grabbed everyone’s attention, one person that really stole the show was Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol. 

Also Read- What! Bobby Deol’s white vest costs this whopping amount

Tanya and Bobby left everyone spellbound with their performance on ‘Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai’ at Karan-Drisha’s sangeet. The couple have been married for nearly 27 years and have two sons Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Tanya comes from an illustrious business family and her father Devendra Ahuja was a multi-millionaire. He was the promoter of Centurion Bank and MD of 20th Century Finance company. 

Tanya has two siblings; brother Vikram Ahuja and sister Munisha. Talking about how she first met Bobby, Tanya once said, “I went to play cards during the Diwali season at Chunky Panday's house, and Bobby came and he sat with me and we played cards at the same table. He kept losing to me, but he wouldn't pay me, he kept saying he'd take me out for a meal. I was like 'what's wrong with this guy?”

Also Read- Wow! Have a look at the inside pictures of Karan Deol’s Roka ceremony

Tanya further added, “And then, a while later, he called me up. It was at some absurd hour at night. And I was fast asleep. So I pick up the phone and I say to him, 'I'll call you tomorrow'. He says, 'you don't know who I am?”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-DNA

Bobby Deol Ashram Badal Barsaat Housefull 4 Apne Soldier Animal Bichhoo Race 3 Yamla Pagla Deewana Humraaz Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 12:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani: Fashion trends are ever-changing and what’s important is the style and the right attitude
MUMBAI: If you are in the entertainment industry and your job demands you to face the camera, then along with acting,...
Sexy! Here are the times actress Ritabhari Chakraborty raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Over the time actress Priyanka has been wining the hearts of the fans and grabbing their attention with...
Must Read! Here’s what you can expect from the teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
MUMBAI : Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh...
What! Adipurush makers to rewrite dialogues in the film after severe criticism, say “nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audience”
MUMBAI :After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Tragedy! Entire Chavan family dies in accident, only Vinayak survives?
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Will Ranbir get to know the real truth behind Akshay and Prachi’s marriage in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television and has always kept its audience...
Recent Stories
Ritabhari Chakraborty
Sexy! Here are the times actress Ritabhari Chakraborty raised temperature with her hot looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ritabhari Chakraborty
Sexy! Here are the times actress Ritabhari Chakraborty raised temperature with her hot looks
Alia Bhatt
Must Read! Here’s what you can expect from the teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
sentiments of their audience”
What! Adipurush makers to rewrite dialogues in the film after severe criticism, say “nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audience”
Rashmika Mandanna
Shocking! Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped of Rs 80 Lakhs by her Manager, actress fires him
Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya
Trolled! Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding: Netizens are not happy with Aamir Khan’s simple outfit, “Is this a way of dressing up for a wedding function?”
Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya
Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding: Wow! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shake a leg with newly married couple