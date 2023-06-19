What! Bobby Deol’s white vest costs this whopping amount

MUMBAI: Actor Bobby Deol is no doubt, one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting industry. With his beautiful acting and looks, the actor has created a strong fan base for himself who looks forward to his upcoming pictures, posts and movies without fail.
Well, this latest video of actor Bobby Deol is getting viral all over the internet, where he is seen wearing an impressive white vest. The cost of it would surely blow your mind.
The cost of this vest is around 700 pounds and around Rs. 80,000 as per Indian currency. Yes, you read that right. The actor worn a 80,000 rupees vest of an Italian brand.
Well, this impressive vest of actor Bobby Deol has grabbed attention of many fans and its cost has definitely blown our minds. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.
