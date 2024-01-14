Must Read! All you need to know about Pooja Desai, granddaughter of Shammi Kapoor who is not an actress but in THIS profession

MUMBAI: The Kapoor family is one of the most notable families of the HIndi film industry. From Prithviraj Kapoor to Raj Kapoor, their legacy has been carried on through generations. However apart from Neetu Kapoor, Karisma, Kareena Kapoor, and now Alia Bhatt, the women of the family have always most;y been out of the limelight.

Today we will talk about one such woman and that is Pooja Desai, who is the granddaughter of Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali. She is the daughter of Shammi’s first daughter Kanchan. Pooja is very active on social media and is no less than an actress when it comes to glamor and influence.

Pooja is a writer and filmmaker by profession and recently shared a picture from Prithvi theater where Karisma Kapoor is also seen in the frame;

Pooja recently shared the Christmas lunch pictures of the entire Kapoor family where along with Pooja, Alia’s baby Raha is also seen.

