Must Read! All you need to know about Pooja Desai, granddaughter of Shammi Kapoor who is not an actress but in THIS profession

Today we will talk about one such woman and that is Pooja Desai, who is the granddaughter of Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 21:30
movie_image: 
Pooja Desai

MUMBAI: The Kapoor family is one of the most notable families of the HIndi film industry. From Prithviraj Kapoor to Raj Kapoor, their legacy has been carried on through generations. However apart from Neetu Kapoor, Karisma, Kareena Kapoor, and now Alia Bhatt, the women of the family have always most;y been out of the limelight.

Also Read-Wow! Kareena Kapoor collaborating with KGF star Yash in the upcoming project Toxic? The actress's manifestation seems to come to reality

Today we will talk about one such woman and that is Pooja Desai, who is the granddaughter of Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali. She is the daughter of Shammi’s first daughter Kanchan. Pooja is very active on social media and is no less than an actress when it comes to glamor and influence.

Pooja is a writer and filmmaker by profession and recently shared a picture from Prithvi theater where Karisma Kapoor is also seen in the frame;

Pooja recently shared the Christmas lunch pictures of the entire Kapoor family where along with Pooja, Alia’s baby Raha is also seen. 

What are your thoughts on Pooja Desai? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-What! Did Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's major feud take place due to a misunderstanding? Here's what happened

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

credit-DNA 

Shammi Kapoor Pooja Desai Geeta Bali Kanchan Neila Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Raj Kapoor Prithviraj Kapoor Karisma Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 21:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Bhagyalaxmi: Laxmi's Heartfelt Gesture on Neelam's Birthday Unleashes Twisted Drama
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of ZEE TV's popular serial Bhagyalaxmi, viewers can brace themselves for a...
Exclusive! Saurabh Sharma roped in for Sunny Deol starrer upcoming movie Safar
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing to you the latest update from the world of...
Must Read! All you need to know about Pooja Desai, granddaughter of Shammi Kapoor who is not an actress but in THIS profession
MUMBAI: The Kapoor family is one of the most notable families of the HIndi film industry. From Prithviraj Kapoor to Raj...
What! Pankaj Tripathi hints at taking a break after Main Atal Hoon release, “want my eight hours of sleep”
MUMBAI : Pankaj Tripathi is a name synonymous with brilliant acting and talent. He has given us critically acclaimed...
Must Read! Saif Ali Khan was upset on being replaced in Merry Christmas, but director Sriram Raghavan didn’t want to make that casting mistake
MUMBAI: Director Sriram Raghavan is a popular filmmaker in the Hindi film industry. His latest offering Merry Christmas...
Shocking! Pankaj Tripathi recalls his arrest and assault by cops during student days in Patna; Says ‘That completely changed me’
MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi will soon star in the biopic Main Atal Hoon starring Atal Bihari Vajpayee, recently talked...
Recent Stories
Pooja Desai
Must Read! All you need to know about Pooja Desai, granddaughter of Shammi Kapoor who is not an actress but in THIS profession
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pankaj Tripathi
What! Pankaj Tripathi hints at taking a break after Main Atal Hoon release, “want my eight hours of sleep”
Saif Ali Khan
Must Read! Saif Ali Khan was upset on being replaced in Merry Christmas, but director Sriram Raghavan didn’t want to make that casting mistake
Pankaj
Shocking! Pankaj Tripathi recalls his arrest and assault by cops during student days in Patna; Says ‘That completely changed me’
Vijay
Really! Vijay Sethupathi opens up about body-shaming experiences in Bollywood and Tamil industries, Expresses event ‘conscious’; Says, ‘I believe in wearing what…’
Shilpa Shetty
Must read! Shilpa Shetty reveals joining Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force for her son Viaan; Says ‘He loves Rohit’s films…’
Medha Shankar
Wow! 12th Fail OTT Release: Medha Shankar aka Shraddha's educational journey, Instagram profile, and details that you need to know!