Must Read! Amid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani break-up, this is what Krishna Shroff has to say about her bond with the Baaghi 2 actress

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff made one of the hottest couples in B-town. They gave major relationship goals.  The two, if reports are to be believed, parted ways a couple of weeks ago.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 14:37
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff made one of the hottest couples in B-town. They gave major relationship goals.  The two, if reports are to be believed, parted ways a couple of weeks ago.

ALSO READ: Sad! Disha Patani shares an emotional note amid breakup rumors with rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff

Their fans were shocked and their alleged break-up was the talk of the town for weeks. Though Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff never really confirmed their relationship, their frequent outings together, lunch, dinner and movie dates would often keep them in news about their relationship status. Disha has been outspoken about her liking for Tiger, but the latter never revealed his heartfelt thoughts. Disha is also very close to Tiger Shroff's family, especially his sister, Krishna Shroff. Krishna recently opened up on how Disha and Tiger's break-up rumours have affected her relationship with the Baaghi 2 actress.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were one of the most loved couples and people started shipping them together ever since they shared screen space with each other. Even Krishna Shroff was supportive of their bond. And now, amidst all the speculations and gossip that have surfaced about Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's breakup, Krishna has opened up on how things have affected her bond with the actress.

During an interview with News18, when asked about the same, Krishna said she and Disha have been together since their formative years. The actress had just been starting out in the industry whereas she was trying to discover herself. Krishna said that she and Disha have always been very supportive of each other. She also said, "She’s still one of the first few people I’d call if I needed help, and I know she’d be there."

ALSO READ: Wow! Check out Disha Patani’s FIRST ever photoshoot

CREDIT:  BOLLYWOODLIFE

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 14:37

