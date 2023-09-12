Must Read! Amitabh Bachchan’s mother-in-law and Jaya Bachchan’s mom Indira Badhuri hospitalized; to undergo pacemaker surgery

The family is by Indira’s side and her surgery is crucial as she needs a pacemaker which is a cardiac pacing device designed to regulate irregular heart rhythms.
MUMBAI: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s mother-in-law and Jaya Bachchan’s mother Indira Bhaduri was admitted to Hinduja hospital on Wednesday for medical care. Jaya’s mother will soon undergo pacemaker surgery to address the irregular heart rhythms.

Amidst her mother's admission health concerns, Jaya, Amitabh and the entire family was seen showing support to Agastya Nanda who made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. 

The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina, among others. The film began streaming on Netflix from 7th December. 

On the work front, Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, while Big B was last seen in Ganapath.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-TimesNow
 

