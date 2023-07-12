What! Jaya Bachchan gestured paps with the Animal action? Watch viral video

MUMBAI: Jaya Bachchan is one actress who always makes headlines wherever she goes. The actress has been in the news very often for being in a bad mood seeing media behavior at public events. Her reaction and comments always make people wonder what she is angry about.

Recently, at The Archies event, Jaya was a proud grandmother as her grandson Agastya Nanda made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film. She was seen in a off-white-hued kaftan set with gold embroidery. She was seen posing for the paps with Tina Ambani.

Meanwhile when the Paps asked Jaya to pose, she said, “Don’t shout” and put a finger on her lips gesturing to keep quite.

Watch the videos here;

"Don't shout," says Jaya Bachchan posing with Tina Ambani at a movie screening! pic.twitter.com/YpNPwQOgsU — Filmy Glyph (@FilmyGlyph) December 5, 2023

Check out the comments below;

The Archies also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film began streaming on Netflix from 7th December.

Credit-ZeeNews