What! Jaya Bachchan gestured paps with the Animal action? Watch viral video

Recently, at The Archies event, Jaya was a proud grandmother as her grandson Agastya Nanda made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film.
MUMBAI: Jaya Bachchan is one actress who always makes headlines wherever she goes. The actress has been in the news very often for being in a bad mood seeing media behavior at public events. Her reaction and comments always make people wonder what she is angry about.

Recently, at The Archies event, Jaya was a proud grandmother as her grandson Agastya Nanda made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film. She was seen in a off-white-hued kaftan set with gold embroidery. She was seen posing for the paps with Tina Ambani.

Meanwhile when the Paps asked Jaya to pose, she said, “Don’t shout” and put a finger on her lips gesturing to keep quite.

The Archies also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film began streaming on Netflix from 7th December. 

