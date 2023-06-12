Shocking! Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri hospitalized at Hinduja hospital due to heart issues

MUMBAI: On Wednesday, December 6, Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital admitted Indira Bhaduri, the mother of veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan. She is ninety-three. Indira Bhaduri is reportedly set to undergo a pacemaker implanted soon.

One typical medical device used to control and regulate irregular cardiac beats is a pacemaker. The most common reason for a pacemaker to be implanted is bradycardia, a condition in which the heart beats too slowly or pauses, causing symptoms including feeling dizzy or fainting.

Jaya Bachchan was seen on December 5 at the premiere of her grandson Agastya Nanda's feature debut, The Archies. There were other Bachchan family members in attendance as well, such as megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and others. They even posed for a photo for the media.

The Bachchan family gathered to mark Indira Bhaduri's 90th birthday in February 2020. The celebration was held in Bhopal, and several family photos have appeared on social media.

Regarding her career, Jaya Bachchan was most recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, on the big screen. She portrayed wealthy Randhawa family matriarch Dhanalakshmi Randhawa, the grandmother of actor Ranveer Singh. In addition, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Alia Bhatt starred in the movie.

Credit- free press journal