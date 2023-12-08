WOAH! Suhana Khan’s gesture towards a beggar gets a mixed response; some netizens are trolling her, some are calling her the ‘humble’

Recently, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan were spotted together outside a restaurant, and a beggar followed the former for money. The star kid took out money from her purse and gave it to the lady. Now, this gesture of Suhana has received a mixed response from netizens.
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one star kid who grabs everyone’s attention. She is going to make her debut with The Archies, but already makes it to the headlines for her public appearances.

Recently, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan were spotted together outside a restaurant, and a beggar followed the former for money. The star kid took out money from her purse and gave it to the lady.

Now, this gesture of Suhana has received a mixed response from netizens. A netizen commented, “Dad working hard kids spend hard.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Everyone commenting baap ka paisa... Har baap apne baccho k liye hi kamata to please... Stop criticizing.” One more netizen commented, “She's most beautiful kind down to earth girl look at her how humble she is @suhanakhan2.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Suhana’s gesture towards the beggar? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about The Archies, the film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it will premiere on Netflix. But, the release date is not yet announced.

While Suhana’s first film will be The Archies, reportedly she will be seen in a movie which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and it will also star her father Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. However, the film is not yet officially announced.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 13:24

