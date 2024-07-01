Must Read! Amitabh Bachchan's Resilience: Shamed for Urdu Skills on Kaalia Set, Returns Stronger

MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood director Tinnu Anand recently shared a poignant behind-the-scenes story from the film Kaalia, shedding light on Amitabh Bachchan's resilience and determination. The incident unfolded during the shooting of a scene where Amitabh had to deliver a challenging Urdu dialogue penned by Tinnu's father, Inder Raj Anand.

The dialogue, "Kya naza ki takleefon mein maza, jab maut na aaye jawaani mein," posed a significant challenge for Amitabh Bachchan, known for his commitment to perfection. On the day of the shoot, Tinnu's father, Inder, surprised everyone by visiting the set, including Amitabh.

Upon learning about Inder's presence, Amitabh expressed his displeasure to Tinnu for not informing him earlier. Despite the challenging nature of the dialogue, Amitabh attempted to shoot the scene. However, he struggled, and Inder, frustrated with the perceived lack of Urdu proficiency, publicly shamed him.

In front of 200 people, Inder stated that it was a shame that Harivansh Rai Bachchan's son couldn't speak Urdu. Amitabh, taken aback, asked for a brief break, leaving Tinnu concerned about his return to the set. Inder, confident in Amitabh's resilience, believed he would come back.

True to Inder's belief, Amitabh returned after a few minutes, ready to face the challenge head-on. This time, he flawlessly delivered the Urdu dialogues, leaving Inder with no choice but to acknowledge and embrace the senior Bachchan's capabilities.

Amitabh Bachchan's ability to overcome public humiliation and deliver an exceptional performance showcases his unwavering commitment to his craft, proving that his success is not merely tied to being the son of Harivansh Rai Bachchan. His resilience and determination stand as a testament to his enduring legacy in the Indian film industry.

