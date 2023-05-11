Must read! From Ananya Panday to Siddhant Chaturvedi: These star kids making headlines for their rumoured relationships

Although they usually go to great lengths to keep their love lives private from their fans, celebrities eventually make some part of it public. Many Bollywood star kids and new-age actors have recently drawn attention to themselves through rumored relationships. There's a list of these actors here.
Ananya Panday to Siddhant Chaturvedi

Although they usually go to great lengths to keep their love lives private from their fans, celebrities eventually make some part of it public. Many Bollywood star kids and new-age actors have recently drawn attention to themselves through rumored relationships. There's a list of these actors here.

Janhvi Kapoor

It's been rumored that Janhvi Kapoor is dating Shikhar Pahariya, the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. They are frequently seen at pubs and restaurants. To date, though, they have never disclosed their relationship status.

Khushi Kapoor

Rumor has it that Khushi Kapoor is dating Vedang Raina, her co-star from The Archies. With The Archies, Khushi will make her acting debut in the movie industry. It has also been reported that the two actors are dating.

Ananya Panday

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are rumored to be growing romantic. Although Ananya and Aditya have not disclosed their relationship status, speculation that they are dating has been fueled by their widely shared photos and videos.

Ibrahim Khan

It's rumored that actress Palak Tiwari and assistant director Ibrahim Ali Khan are dating. In an interview, Palak refuted the rumors about their relationship. “I don’t pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in”, she remarked.

Anshula Kapoor

On March 27, 2023, entrepreneur Anshula Kapoor posted on Instagram to confirm her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is rumored to be dating businesswoman Navya Naveli Nanda. The pair was recently photographed leaving for a dinner date with Navya's mother, Shweta Bachchan, and director Shakun Batra.

