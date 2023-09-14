Must Read! Anees Bazmee breaks silence on Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor being replaced in Welcome To The Jungle, “ Dono hi kirdaar…”

MUMBAI: The upcoming comedy film Welcome 3/Welcome To The Jungle has been in the news for quite some time. The first two installments Welcome and Welcome Back were huge hits and their characters became iconic for the fans, especially that of Uday Shetty and Majnu Sagar played by Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor respectively.

Also Read-WOAH! Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon reunite for Welcome 3? Here’s what netizens have to say about it

As per the new teaser of the film, Nana and Anil have been replaced by sanjay Dutt and Arshad warsi. This development hasn’t gone down well with many as Nana and Anil had become memorable and iconic playing the roles. Former director Anees Bazmee has now opened up on the replacement of the two veteran actors and said, “Since I am not directing, I am no one to comment about the casting. If the makers have taken any decision, it must have been taken after careful consideration”

Anees further said, “Main bas itna kehna chaunga, ki main iss film ko direct kar raha hota, toh mere liye Nana Patekar aur Anil Kapoor ke bina yeh film banana sambhav nahi hota. Dono hi kirdaar iconic rahe hai. Aaj bhi social media par unse judi kuch na kuch videos dekhne ko mil jaate hai. Yeh dono hi ahem kirdaar hai. Inke bina main toh iss film ki kalpana nahi kar sakta.”

Also Read-Wow! Firoz Nadiadwala to remake Mahabharat with a budget of more than 700 crore

Welcome to the Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, and Johnny Lever among others in key roles and is scheduled to release on 20th December 2024.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-DNA