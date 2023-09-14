Must Read! Anees Bazmee breaks silence on Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor being replaced in Welcome To The Jungle, “ Dono hi kirdaar…”

As per the new teaser of the film, Nana and Anil have been replaced by sanjay Dutt and Arshad warsi. This development hasn’t gone down well with many as Nana and Anil had become memorable and iconic playing the roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 10:19
movie_image: 
Anees Bazmee

MUMBAI: The upcoming comedy film Welcome 3/Welcome To The Jungle has been in the news for quite some time. The first two installments Welcome and Welcome Back were huge hits and their characters became iconic for the fans, especially that of Uday Shetty and Majnu Sagar played by Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor respectively.

Also Read-WOAH! Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon reunite for Welcome 3? Here’s what netizens have to say about it

As per the new teaser of the film, Nana and Anil have been replaced by sanjay Dutt and Arshad warsi. This development hasn’t gone down well with many as Nana and Anil had become memorable and iconic playing the roles. Former director Anees Bazmee has now opened up on the replacement of the two veteran actors and said, “Since I am not directing, I am no one to comment about the casting. If the makers have taken any decision, it must have been taken after careful consideration” 

Anees further said, “Main bas itna kehna chaunga, ki main iss film ko direct kar raha hota, toh mere liye Nana Patekar aur Anil Kapoor ke bina yeh film banana sambhav nahi hota. Dono hi kirdaar iconic rahe hai. Aaj bhi social media par unse judi kuch na kuch videos dekhne ko mil jaate hai. Yeh dono hi ahem kirdaar hai. Inke bina main toh iss film ki kalpana nahi kar sakta.”

Also Read-Wow! Firoz Nadiadwala to remake Mahabharat with a budget of more than 700 crore

Welcome to the Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, and Johnny Lever among others in key roles and is scheduled to release on 20th December 2024. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-DNA

Firoz Nadiadwala Welcome 3 welcome to the jungle Raveena Tandon Akshay Kumar Disha Patani Suniel Shetty FWICE Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 10:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “I was nervous and panicking, I was scared of whether I would be able to pull it off ", Prachi Bansal played the role of Goddess Ganga on Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap, her first mythological show, and more!
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Raina to enter Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallan post leap
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Anupamaa: Second Chance! Anuj gives Pakhi the power to decide, Romil forgiven
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pain! Isha cries hearing Ishaan expressing his pain and loneliness a child, old wounds come to surface
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
EXCLUSIVE! Vijhay Badlaani opens up on performing scenes with experienced actors like Nimai Bali and Aarya Bhatta in GHKKPM, says, ''I don't know what magic they have. I feel like I am a fresher in front of them''
MUMBAI: Vijhay Badlaani is a popular name in the television industry. The actor has been a part of several hit TV shows...
Trolled! "How is she handling the child?" netizens troll actress Shriya Saran
MUMBAI: Actress Shriya Saran has been winning the hearts of fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution....
Recent Stories
Shriya Saran
Trolled! "How is she handling the child?" netizens troll actress Shriya Saran
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shriya Saran
Trolled! "How is she handling the child?" netizens troll actress Shriya Saran
Sumit Arora
Really! “Bete ko haath lagane se phele…” was not originally a part of the script says film dialogue writer Sumit Arora
Anupma Agnihotri
Hot! Rangeela Raja actress Anupma Agnihotri is too hot to handle in these pictures
Varun Badola
Exclusive! Varun Badola joins Nilofar Gesawat and Sanya Malhotra for movie Mrs
Vicky
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal gives a hilarious reply when asked as to who decided the menu for the food at the wedding
Shah
What! Dunki to be postponed to 2024? What do makers have in mind?