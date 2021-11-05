MUST READ! Anil Kapoor says he sacrificed a lot for this Sridevi starrer film; details inside

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer Lamhe is still popular among many film buffs.

The film earned numerous awards, including the National Award for Best Costume Design. It starred Sridevi in a double role opposite Anil Kapoor. The story was deemed to be way ahead of its time. Kapoor went down the memory lane as his film hit the 30 year milestone and said, “Sometimes, when your intent is honest towards a film, it always pays off. This happened to me in all the films I have done. I sacrificed a lot to fulfil my commitments towards the filmmaker and the script.”

ALSO READ: HILARIOUS! Varun Dhawan engages in a fun banter with Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal over the similarities of his pics with Kiara Advani

Further, the veteran actor added, “Sri’s father had passed away when we were shooting for it. Yash ji (Chopra, late director) requested me to stay back. I had shooting of two films lined up in Mumbai, especially my personal production Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. I had to postpone that film’s shooting, and cancelled all the dates. We lost a lot of money, and somewhere I feel I sacrificed that film to fulfill this commitment of mine.” And with one of the lead actors not being present at the shoot due to the emergency, everything was stalled. Chopra felt resuming the shoot in India wouldn’t have been okay since it won’t be able to “match London”. “We stayed there for two weeks without shooting, with a lot of films hanging in India. I said ‘no, this is my commitment’ Yash ji is the one who gave me Mashaal. I said let me do what’s in my hand. What I committed, I had to fulfill,” said the actor, who was expecting his son Harsh Varrdhan at that point with wife Sunita.

Anil Kapoor feels ‘fulfilled’ today to be a part of Lamhe, but at that time he confesses he felt ‘bad’. He said, “I thought ‘why did I do this? Why did I stay back? I should have come back’ Now I think I did the right thing by staying back and finishing the film. Main vahaan 20 din ruka tha bina kaam ke. We didn’t stay in hotels, as it was expensive, I stayed in one of Yash ji’s friend’s house. In fact, the entire unit there was staying in each other’s rishtedaar’s house. We saved money, and then Sri came back, so we finished the London schedule. That’s the reason the film looks so good and beautiful, and has withstood the test of time. It has aged well.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK ALERT! Anil Kapoor shares his mother’s picture to spot the resemblance between her and him

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES