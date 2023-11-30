Must read! Animal follows Pathan and Jawan format, here are the timings of FDFS

MUMBAI : Movie Animal is the current talk of the town, the hat is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who had directed Kabir Singh has brilliant cast like Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri. The teaser, and the songs have created a solid mark all over the internet and the buzz of the movie is really high, indeed it is one of the much awaited movies of the year and one of the big releases of the year.

Earlier we have seen the buzz of the movies like Jawan and Pathaan were way higher and we have seen many fans who were demanding early shows of first day, well the result as we all know we have seen in terms of buzz and hype and also in collection, well now we see the same with the movie Animal, there are many posts that are floating all over that are expressing the buzz of the movie and if we see the book My show we see many early morning shows of the movie.

We can see the shows of the movie starting from 7 am at the earliest. That is the rarity of any movie, well Pathaan starting this trend which was taken ahead by Jawan and we Animal joining the league. Also on the other hand we see great numbers are coming just by the advance booking, having said that we can expect a huge day collection by the movie inspite of facing clash with the movie Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal.

