Must Read! Anita Hassanandani: From Silver Screen Glory to Maternal Bliss, A Glance at Her Journey

Anita Hassanandani: From Silver Screen Glory to Maternal Bliss, A Glance at Her Journey

Explore the dynamic career and personal milestones of actress Anita Hassanandani, from her early days in Telugu cinema to her versatile roles in Hindi serials, and her recent venture into motherhood.
Anita

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani Reddy, formerly known as Natasha Hassanandani, stands as a versatile actress who has graced both the South Indian and Bollywood film industries. Beginning her journey with the Telugu soap opera Idhar Udhar Season 2, Anita made her mark in the Telugu film Nuvvu Nenu in 2001. Her presence in Tamil cinema grew with movies like Samurai and Varushamellam Vasantham.

In Bollywood, Anita gained recognition with films like Kucch To Hai, Krishna Cottage, and Koi Aap Sa. Her transition to the small screen was seamless, with notable roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Teri Meri Love Stories, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

Anita's versatility extends to her impactful roles in South Indian cinema, starring in projects like Nenu Pelliki Ready, Thotti Gang, and Ragada. Her Telugu film Nuvvu Nenu was later remade in Hindi as Yeh Dil, showcasing her cross-language appeal.

Pinnacle fame awaited Anita in 2013 with her portrayal of Shagun Arora/Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She further showcased her talents in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and gained immense popularity for her role as Vishaka (Vish) in the blockbuster show Naagin.

Beyond the glitz of showbiz, Anita embraced marital bliss in 2013, tying the knot with Rohit Reddy in a picturesque ceremony in Goa. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy, Aaravv Reddy, on February 9, 2021, joyfully sharing the news on Instagram.

Anita's most recent on-screen appearance was in 2023, playing Roshni in the show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. Amidst her professional endeavours, Anita remains an active presence on Instagram, offering glimpses into her personal and professional life, blending her successful career with the joys of motherhood.

