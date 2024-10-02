Must read! Arbaaz Khan feels that it was 'inappropriate' on ex Giorgia Andriani's part to talk about their break up

Actor Arbaaz Khan is a happily married man. He tied the knot with Shura Khan on December 24 last year at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house. In an interview with Indian Express, the actor opened up about how his ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani opening up about their relationship was ‘inappropriate’ when he was getting married.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 00:03
movie_image: 
Arbaaz

MUMBAI: Actor Arbaaz Khan is a happily married man. He tied the knot with Shura Khan on December 24 last year at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house. In an interview with Indian Express, the actor opened up about how his ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani opening up about their relationship was ‘inappropriate’ when he was getting married.

Also read - Must read! Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani talks about her split with the actor

He told the publication that him and Giorgia were broken up for two years before he even met Shura. A few days before his wedding, Giorgia had told Hindustan Times, “It took us a long time to make this decision, but we eventually decided to part ways mutually.” However, Arbaaz believes she didn't have to talk about their relationship and that it was ‘unfortunate and inappropriate.’

“I know some of the recent interviews somehow give the feeling that things were right till the end, which is not true. It is unfortunate that I have to sit here and make such clarification but my previous relationship was over almost one and half years before I even met Shura,” he told the publication, adding, “I had a year of dating period with her. There was no timeline given in those interviews and such interviews make people believe that ‘Oh I moved from this into that’. But that’s not true. I was not dating anyone for almost a year and a half till I met Shura. That is the reality.”

Also read - What! Arbaaz Khan set to get married for the second time after splitting up with Malaika Arora? Read on to know more!

Arbaaz and Giorgia dated since 2018 and news of their breakup surfaced in 2023. In December 2023, Giorgia confirmed that she had broken up with Arbaaz and said that they had decided to break up mutually and that she will ‘always have feelings’ for him. She told Pinkvilla, “I think since the beginning we both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. Because we are very different, we both knew that. But neither of us had the courage to admit that.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 


    
 

Arbaaz Khan Sshura Khan Arpita Khan Giorgia Andriani Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 00:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must read! Arbaaz Khan feels that it was 'inappropriate' on ex Giorgia Andriani's part to talk about their break up
MUMBAI: Actor Arbaaz Khan is a happily married man. He tied the knot with Shura Khan on December 24 last year at his...
Woah! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black gets an OTT release, Ayesha Kapur reacts
MUMBAI: Actor Ayesha Kapur said she accidentally discovered Black (2005) in the “New Releases” catalogue of a streaming...
Woah! Check out Pooja Bhatt's shocking reaction on being asked about launching Bigg Boss OTT 2 fellow contestant, Bebika Dhurve
MUMBAI: One of the most well-known figures in the entertainment sector is Pooja Bhatt. She made her acting debut in the...
Interesting! Wamiqa Gabbi Looks Forward to Outdoing Herself in 2024, Excited for Shiddat 2 Opposite Sunny Kaushal
MUMBAI: Amidst the hustle of shooting Atlee’s action-packed film "Baby John" alongside Varun Dhawan, actress Wamiqa...
Trolled! Netizens trolls actress Sayani Gupta for her fashion, calling it a disaster
MUMBAI: Actress Sayani Gupta is one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space, over the time...
Isha Malviya spotted at T Series office, to play a pivotal role in a movie?
MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss 17 season Finale conclusion has satisfied the entertainment needs of a number of fans and has...
Recent Stories
Arbaaz
Must read! Arbaaz Khan feels that it was 'inappropriate' on ex Giorgia Andriani's part to talk about their break up
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sayani
Trolled! Netizens trolls actress Sayani Gupta for her fashion, calling it a disaster
Anupam
Really! Anupam Kher was jealous of Satish Kaushik THIS character, “He had worked in an English movie Brick Lane and I was jealous of him, a lot.”
David
What! David Dhawan reveals about Satish Kaushik’s role in Deewana Mastana, “I cancelled the shooting, went back to Bombay and we shot Pappu Pager. He wrote it”
Anupam
Emotional! Anupam Kher on cherishing Satish Kaushik’s memories, “Even now I tell my driver to take me to Satish’s office”
Nora
Exclusive! "I Had fallen down and was dragged during a chase sequence" Nora Fatehi for her movie Crakk
Arjun
Exclusive! "This film and my role is physically demanding and challenging" Arjun Rampal