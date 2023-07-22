Must Read! Are Gadar 2 and OMG 2 going the Pathaan way?

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, which was released earlier this year, became a blockbuster at the box office. Usually, we see that when a film is supposed to release first the teaser comes, then trailer, and later songs.

But, the makers of Pathaan took a different route. First the teaser came, later the songs, and then just 15 days before the release the trailer was launched.

Also Read: Wow! Gadar 2 trailer to be launched on July 27th

Now, it looks like the makers of Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are going the same way. Both the movies are slated to release on 11th August 2023 which is just 19 days away from now.

When we talk about Gadar 2, the makers had released the teaser of the film a couple months ago. Later, the makers unveiled the song Udd Ja Kaale and Khairiyat, and now, there are multiple reports about the trailer of the film being launched next week and being attached with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Well, if the reports turn out to be true, then just like Pathaan, the trailer of Gadar 2 will be launched around 15 days prior to its release.

Talking about OMG 2, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer’s teaser and a song has been released till now. There’s no buzz about when the trailer will be launched, but well, let’s hope the trailer is out soon.

Also Read: Woah! Pankaj Tripathi breaks silence on Oh My God 2 put on hold by the censor board

Both the movies have created a good pre-release buzz. But, it will be interesting to see which film will win the box office race.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.