Woah! Pankaj Tripathi breaks silence on Oh My God 2 put on hold by the censor board

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s upcoming film, Oh My God 2, has been constantly in the spotlight ever since the makers announced its release date. The teaser of the film suggests that the upcoming flick will revolve around Lord Shiva helping out his devotee with a big tragedy.
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s upcoming film, Oh My God 2, has been constantly in the spotlight ever since the makers announced its release date. Recently, it was reported that CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi will personally watch OMG 2 after the Akshay Kumar-starrer was referred to the Revising Committee. While Akshay and the makers remained tight-lipped on the matter, Pankaj Tripathi has broken his silence.

Also read - Intriguing! OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer looks interesting

In an interaction with an entertainment portal, Tripathi asserted, “All I will say is, please don’t believe what is being written about it. People are saying all sorts of things, but the truth will be out when the film releases.”

Coming back to the film, earlier today, Kumar released the latest track titled ‘Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’. For the unversed, Akshay was seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva, while Pankaj Tripathi was seen essaying the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who is a devotee of Lord Shiva. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam will be seen as a lawyer in the film.

Also read -Must Read! Jawan Prevue or OMG 2 teaser; which one impressed the audiences more? Take a look at the poll results

The teaser of the film suggests that the upcoming flick will revolve around Lord Shiva helping out his devotee with a big tragedy. It is slated to release on August 11. Having said that, it is worth mentioning that Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 is also releasing on the same date.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Hungama 

