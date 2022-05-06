Must Read! Are things not working in Sanjay Dutt's favour in his second innings?

We can see back-to-back flops of Sanjay Dutt. Are things not working in favour of the actor in his second innings?
MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the industry. With his acting contribution and his brilliant style and dialogue delivery, he has made a strong mark not only at the box office but also in the hearts and minds of fans. 

No doubt Sanjay's dialogues and style are imitated by fans. They always look forward to his upcoming projects. 

As we all know, Bollywood has witnessed some blockbusters delivered by the actor over time, but after he came out of jail, none of his movies are working at the box office. 

In 2017, his comeback movie Bhoomi was released, which flopped. After that, we have seen movies like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Kalank, Prassthanam, Panipat, Sadak 2, and Torbaaz, which tanked at the box office. 

All of the above-mentioned movies did not work in his favour. No doubt we are missing the strong performances of Sanjay Dutt. 

What do you think is the real reason behind the movies of the actor not doing well at the box office? Let us know in the comment section below. 

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

