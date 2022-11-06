Must read! Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede being singled out?

Controversy and spotlight have followed Sameer Wankhede ever since he joined as Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) two years ago. He prided himself on taking on the rich and famous even when he served in the customs department and later at the NCB. 

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan was recently give a clean chit by the NCB. It has now become clear as the light of day that Shah Rukh Khan's son was unfairly detained for a shockingly lengthy period. And now, that Aryan's name has finally been cleared and SRK and his entire family can breathe a sigh of relief, a lot of skeletons are emerging from the NCB's closet.

Former NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. According to a portal, a report by the NCB now claims that Sameer Wankhede is apparently being hounded by bigwigs and being “singled out“ for how he harassed such important people during the fabricated investigation.

An NCB source said that the decision to arrest Aryan Khan was consensual and not a one-man command that was followed without implementing the due procedure of arrest under the NDPS Act. The consensual decision was supposedly taken with the public prosecutor on board. However, the media dubbed it as one man's agenda. The source elaborated that in such high-profile cases, the decision to arrest someone is followed by a proper channel. Even the highest command in the chain is involved and only after that the arrests are made. 

Sameer has now been posted in the same rank that he has been holding since the last two years. With inquiries currently on against him for alleged service violations and his present tenure in the Risk Management Division under the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence not yet complete, the shift is being referred to as not a usual transfer.

Latest Video