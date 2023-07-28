Must Read! Barbie, Oppenheimer, Mission Impossible 7 box office collection: Hollywood ruled for the last few weeks, now its time for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Here’s how much Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Mission Impossible 7 have collected at the box office. Read on to know more…
MUMBAI : Neeyat starring Vidya Balan in the lead role was the last biggie to release in theatres. The film had hit the big screens on 7th July, and failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, as there was no Hindi film releasing in theatres, Hollywood movies were ruling at the Indian box office.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has been doing well at the box office. The Tom Cruise starrer in 16 days has collected around Rs. 98 crore which is good. It would have been better if the film had reached the 100 crore club already. However, in the next couple of days, the movie will cross 100 crore at the box office in India.

Also Read:  Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review! This Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is a must watch, which speaks about love, respect and values across culture

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie has done well in its week one. As per early estimates, the movie collected Rs. 2 crore on its seventh day, taking the total to Rs. 27.50 crore.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s  Oppenheimer, which has received mixed reviews, has done very well at the box office in India in its first week. The movie has minted Rs. 73 crore in seven days which is excellent. Interestingly, it is only in India that Oppenheimer has collected more than Barbie. Across the globe, Barbie has received a better response.

However, while Hollywood ruled at the Indian box office in the past few weeks, it’s now time for Hindi biggie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to take over. The movie starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role has hit the big screens today, and it is expected to take the box office by storm.

Also Read: Exclusive! “If Tom Cruise can perform stunts at the age of 60, I would want to dance even when I am 60” Tamannaah Bhatia

