Must Read! Barbie, Oppenheimer, Mission Impossible 7 box office collection: With no Hindi film this week, Hollywood triumphs in India

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat was the last Hindi biggie to release in theatres. The film failed to make a mark at the box office, and from the past couple of weeks no Hindi big movie has been released in theatres. Now, next week, we have Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that’s going to hit the big screens.

But, last week, and now, this week, no big Hindi film has been released, and because of that, Hollywood films have become the first choice of moviegoers in India in the month of July. On 12th July, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had hit the big screens, and the movie in 10 days had collected Rs. 83 crore (all languages).

Now, new releases Barbie and Oppenheimer have also taken a good start at the box office in India.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie has taken a decent opening at the box office. The movie on it's day one in India has collected Rs. 5 crore at the box office which is nice. The film’s reviews are positive, so it is expected that it will show a jump over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has taken a very good opening with the collection of Rs. 13.50 crore. Nolan’s films attract Indian audiences, so it was expected that Oppenheimer will take a good opening, but the collection on day 1 was surely higher than expected.

So, this weekend and later on weekdays, Hollywood will triumph in India before RRKPK hits the big screens on 28th July.

