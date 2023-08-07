Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Neeyat box office collection: On its second Friday, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer does better than Vidya Balan’s new release

Here’s how much Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha and Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat have collected at the box office...
Neeyat

MUMBAI : We usually see that when a new release hits the big screens, the film that was released a week before slows down at the box office. But, that has not happened this week as Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha has collected more than the new release Neeyat which stars Vidya Balan in the lead role.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha on its ninth day collected Rs. 2.85 crore which is good. The film till now has minted Rs. 56.06 crore. However, it will be interesting to see if the movie will be able to jump at the box office today and tomorrow.

The Kartik and Kiara starrer has a long window as there’s no Bollywood biggie releasing till 28th July 2023. So, let’s wait and watch how much the film will be benefited because of the long window at the box office.

Meanwhile, as per early estimates, Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat has collected Rs. 1 crore which is quite low. The movie needs a miraculous jump at the box office to collect some decent amount in its first weekend. But, let’s wait and watch whether the film will be able to show a growth at the box office or not because the reviews are negative and even the word of mouth is not great.

The third release 72 Hoorain has collected around Rs. 30-35 crore. The film has been released without much promotion, so it all depends on word of mouth.

