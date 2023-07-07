Neeyat movie review: This Vidya Balan starrer is a dull, predictable film that offers nothing great

MUMBAI :We have seen many international whodunit thrillers, and even a few Hindi filmmakers have tried to explore the genre earlier. But now, after a very long time, a whodunit thriller, Neeyat, has hit the big screens. So, is this Vidya Balan starrer worth your time and money? Read on to know that...

AK (Ram Kapoor) is a businessman and he is accused of taking money from Indian banks and running away to the UK. At his castle in the UK, AK organises his birthday party, and invites his family and close friends. Even a CBI officer named Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) comes to the party, and AK discloses a very big thing to his friends and family which shocks everyone. But soon, he dies by suicide. However, Mira feels that it’s a murder. Everyone who attended the party had a motive to kill AK. So, who’s the murderer?

One murder and multiple suspects, this concept is something that we have seen earlier especially in international movies. So, when it comes to the basic concept of whodunit, it is not something new. However, when you have a story which is not new and unique, your screenplay and the narration has to be strong to keep the audience hooked, and that doesn’t happen in Neeyat.

The movie starts on a good note when the characters are being introduced. But soon, it loses its grip. The film has no ups and downs when it comes to pace. It just has one space from start to end. There’s no drama that elevates the screenplay and makes us eager to know what’s going to happen next.

The scenes in which things start unveiling about why these characters might have killed AK should have been the highlight of the movie. However, they are dull and fail to keep us engaged. Even the big reveal at the climax is narrated in such a way that we don’t feel like ‘Oh wow, what a suspense!’

Vidya Balan is a great actress, but this movie doesn’t do justice to her talent. There are a lot of other actors in the film, and the only three actors who stand out are Ram Kapoor, Niki Walia, and Danesh Razvi. Other actors are just okay in their respective roles. Also, Shefali Shah in her cameo is just wonderful.

Overall, Anu Menon tried to come up with an international kind of a whodunit film, but unfortunately she fails. Even a talent like Vidya Balan can’t save this movie.

Ratings: 1.5/5

