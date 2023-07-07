Neeyat movie review: This Vidya Balan starrer is a dull, predictable film that offers nothing great

Neeyat starring Vidya Balan has hit the big screens today. So, is the movie worth your time and money? Read on to know that...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Fri, 07/07/2023 - 10:00
movie_image: 
predictable film that offers nothing great

MUMBAI :We have seen many international whodunit thrillers, and even a few Hindi filmmakers have tried to explore the genre earlier. But now, after a very long time, a whodunit thriller, Neeyat, has hit the big screens. So, is this Vidya Balan starrer worth your time and money? Read on to know that...

AK (Ram Kapoor) is a businessman and he is accused of taking money from Indian banks and running away to the UK. At his castle in the UK, AK organises his birthday party, and invites his family and close friends. Even a CBI officer named Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) comes to the party, and AK discloses a very big thing to his friends and family which shocks everyone. But soon, he dies by suicide. However, Mira feels that it’s a murder. Everyone who attended the party had a motive to kill AK. So, who’s the murderer?

Also Read:  Exclusive! Vidya Balan on if she feels box office pressure about Neeyat, "Fingers crossed that people will come to theaters to watch the film"

One murder and multiple suspects, this concept is something that we have seen earlier especially in international movies. So, when it comes to the basic concept of whodunit, it is not something new. However, when you have a story which is not new and unique, your screenplay and the narration has to be strong to keep the audience hooked, and that doesn’t happen in Neeyat.

The movie starts on a good note when the characters are being introduced. But soon, it loses its grip. The film has no ups and downs when it comes to pace. It just has one space from start to end. There’s no drama that elevates the screenplay and makes us eager to know what’s going to happen next.

The scenes in which things start unveiling about why these characters might have killed AK should have been the highlight of the movie. However, they are dull and fail to keep us engaged. Even the big reveal at the climax is narrated in such a way that we don’t feel like ‘Oh wow, what a suspense!’

Vidya Balan is a great actress, but this movie doesn’t do justice to her talent. There are a lot of other actors in the film, and the only three actors who stand out are Ram Kapoor, Niki Walia, and Danesh Razvi. Other actors are just okay in their respective roles. Also, Shefali Shah in her cameo is just wonderful.

Also Read: Exclusive! Neeyat actress Vidya Balan reveals who she would like to kill

Overall, Anu Menon tried to come up with an international kind of a whodunit film, but unfortunately she fails. Even a talent like Vidya Balan can’t save this movie.

Ratings: 1.5/5

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

NEEYAT Vidya Balan Anu Menon Ram Kapoor Niki Walia Danesh Razvi Rahul Bose Prajakta Koli Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Fri, 07/07/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Uff! Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn leaves a mushy comment on rumored boyfriend Orry’s post “Don’t Leave Me Now Baby…”
MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, more popularly known as Orry has been grabbing headlines for being friends with star kids...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Akshara and Abhinav gain financial success; appeal to get Abhir back
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Anupamaa: Oh no! Samar and Dimpy fight as he prioritises family over her
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Neeyat movie review: This Vidya Balan starrer is a dull, predictable film that offers nothing great
MUMBAI :We have seen many international whodunit thrillers, and even a few Hindi filmmakers have tried to explore the...
What! Nayanthara’s stunning first look from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan leaked, check it out
MUMBAI: One of the much awaited movies of the year, Jawan, which has Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role, is the talk of...
Recent Stories
Nysa Devgn
Uff! Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn leaves a mushy comment on rumored boyfriend Orry’s post “Don’t Leave Me Now Baby…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nysa Devgn
Uff! Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn leaves a mushy comment on rumored boyfriend Orry’s post “Don’t Leave Me Now Baby…”
Nayanthara
What! Nayanthara’s stunning first look from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan leaked, check it out
have a look at the comments
Trolling! Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled for her zip-lining video, have a look at the comments
Pulkit Samrat Teases Fans with Behind-the-Scenes Snap
Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3's Dubbing Commences: Pulkit Samrat Teases Fans with Behind-the-Scenes Snap!
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh, check it out
Aww! Alia Bhatt has the sweetest Birthday wish for her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh, check it out
Salman Bhai ke saath ek aur movie ho jaaye sir please”
Must Read! Sultan completes 7 years of its release, fans want Ali Abbas Zafar to work with Salman Khan again; netizens say, “Salman Bhai ke saath ek aur movie ho jaaye sir please”