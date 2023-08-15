Must Read! Besharam Rang or Chaleya; which is audiences’ favourite romantic track? View Poll Results

MUMBAI: Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone had set the screens on fire with their chemistry in the song Besharam Rang from Pathaan. It was one of the highlights of the film, and while the song faced a few controversies, it also became a chartbuster.

Now, today, the makers of Jawan released its second song titled Chaleya. The romantic song features Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, and their chemistry is being loved by one and all. The film will mark Nayanthara’s Hindi debut, and everyone is looking forward to it.

Also Read: Romantic! Chaleya from Jawan impresses; netizens love Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s chemistry

TellyChakkar did a poll on Instagram and asked its readers whether which romantic track is their favourite, and the poll results are out. The winner is Besharam Rang. The song from Pathaan has won by a huge margin as it has got 71% of votes. Now, that’s amazing! Meanwhile, Chaleya has got 29 percent of votes. Check out the poll results below...

If you couldn’t participate in our poll on Instagram, you can let us know in the comment below which is your favorite track, Besharam Rang or Chaleya.

Talking about Jawan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover. Directed by Atlee, it is slated to hit the big screens on 7th September 2023.

Also Read: WOW! Atlee to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Are you excited for Jawan?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.