Must Read! Besharam Rang or Chaleya; which is audiences’ favourite romantic track? View Poll Results

TellyChakkar did a poll on Instagram and asked its readers whether which romantic track is their favourite, Besharam Rang or Chaleya, and the poll results are out.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 06:45
movie_image: 
Besharam Rang

MUMBAI:  Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone had set the screens on fire with their chemistry in the song Besharam Rang from Pathaan. It was one of the highlights of the film, and while the song faced a few controversies, it also became a chartbuster.

Now, today, the makers of Jawan released its second song titled Chaleya. The romantic song features Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, and their chemistry is being loved by one and all. The film will mark Nayanthara’s Hindi debut, and everyone is looking forward to it.

Also Read: Romantic! Chaleya from Jawan impresses; netizens love Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s chemistry

TellyChakkar did a poll on Instagram and asked its readers whether which romantic track is their favourite, and the poll results are out. The winner is Besharam Rang. The song from Pathaan has won by a huge margin as it has got 71% of votes. Now, that’s amazing! Meanwhile, Chaleya has got 29 percent of votes. Check out the poll results below...

If you couldn’t participate in our poll on Instagram, you can let us know in the comment below which is your favorite track, Besharam Rang or Chaleya.

Talking about Jawan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover. Directed by Atlee, it is slated to hit the big screens on 7th September 2023.

Also Read: WOW! Atlee to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Are you excited for Jawan?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Chaleya JAWAN Besharam Rang Pathaan Deepika Padukone Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara Anirudh Ravichander Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 06:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! "'I am open to doing work in anything related to this industry", Indira Krishnan aka Vedika Dalmia of Saavi Ki Savari talks about exploring more creative options, Vedika’s journey and more!
MUMBAI: Indira Krishnan plays the role of a Matriarch on Saavi Ki Savari. Indira Krishnan is a seasoned actor, who has...
Exclusive! Aamir Ali breaks his silence on whether he would do the reality show “Bigg Boss” and shares his views on the relationships on the show
MUMBAI: Aamir Ali is a popular name in the entertainment business. He is best known for his roles in serials like...
Exclusive! Harsh Rajput talks about Hindi cinema having a fall at the box office and reveals if he would continue doing supernatural shows
MUMBAI: Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising to become one of the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Akshara 's life to turn around with Abhinav 's last wish
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Must Read! Besharam Rang or Chaleya; which is audiences’ favourite romantic track? View Poll Results
MUMBAI:  Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone had set the screens on fire with their chemistry in the...
Pandya Store: Woah! Natasha saves Dhawal from going to jail
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Besharam Rang
Must Read! Besharam Rang or Chaleya; which is audiences’ favourite romantic track? View Poll Results
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sunny Deol
Must Read! Sunny Deol becomes the first Hindi film actor in his 60s to get a 100 crore club film
Disha
Shocking! "Is she doing this because of lack of work" netizens troll Disha Patani for her latest bikini picture
Sunny Deol
Trolled! Sunny Deol gets trolled for this action, fans ask, 'why is he rude'
NAYANTHARA
What! Jawan actress Nayanthara to break her no-promotion policy for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?
The Great Indian Family
Wow! The first poster of The Great Indian Family is out, here's when the movie will release
star kids
Must Read! Have a look at the star kids who are going to make their debut soon