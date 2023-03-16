Must Read! Before Bholaa, Ajay Devgn starred in these remakes and gears up for more

MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Bholaa which is slated to release on 30th March 2023. The movie also stars Tabu, Amala Paul, and Abhishek Bachchan. It’s a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi which starred Karthi in the lead role.

Well, in 2022, all the remakes failed to make a mark at the box office, and only Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 had done well. Now, this year, already two remakes, Shehzada and Selfiee, failed to make a mark at the box office. So now, all eyes are on Bholaa.

But before Bholaa, Ajay has been a part of many remakes and reportedly he will also be seen in more remakes. Check out the list below...

Singham – Singam

Ajay Devgn starrer Singham was a remake of the Tamil film Singam which starred Suriya in the lead role. The movie was a super hit at the box office.

Sunday – Anukokunda Oka Roju

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have worked together in many films and one of them is Sunday. It was an average grosser at the box office, and was a remake of the Telugu movie Anukokunda Oka Roju.

Golmaal – Kakkakuyil

Well, Rohit Shetty has surely directed by many remakes. The first instalment was Golmaal was an adaptation of Malayalam movie Kakkakuyil.

Himmatwala – Ooriki Monagadu

Ajay Devgn starrer Himmatwala which was a disaster at the box office was a remake of the Telugu movie Ooriki Monagadu. Before Ajay Devgn starred in the remake of Ooriki Monagadu, in 1983, Jeetendra was seen in a movie titled Himmatwala which was a remake of Ooriki Monagadu.

Son of Sardar – Maryada Ramanna

Son Of Sardar starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha was a hit at the box office. The movie was a remake of the Telugu film Maryada Ramanna.

Drishyam franchise

Drishyam and Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn were remake of Malayalam movies of the same name. Both the movies had done very well at the box office.

Ayothi remake (upcoming)

According to a recent report, Ajay Devgn might star in one more South remake. He will reportedly seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Ayothi. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

