Must Read! Before Bholaa, Ajay Devgn starred in these remakes and gears up for more

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Bholaa which is slated to release on 30th March 2023. The movie also stars Tabu, Amala Paul, and Abhishek Bachchan. But before Bholaa, Ajay has been a part of many remakes and reportedly he will also be seen in more remakes. Check out the list below...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 16:03
movie_image: 
Before Bholaa, Ajay Devgn starred in these remakes and gears up for more

MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Bholaa which is slated to release on 30th March 2023. The movie also stars Tabu, Amala Paul, and Abhishek Bachchan. It’s a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi which starred Karthi in the lead role.

Well, in 2022, all the remakes failed to make a mark at the box office, and only Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 had done well. Now, this year, already two remakes, Shehzada and Selfiee, failed to make a mark at the box office. So now, all eyes are on Bholaa.

Also Read:  Ajay Devgn vs Salman Khan vs Akshay Kumar vs Kartik Aaryan; Diwali 2024 will have fireworks at the box office

But before Bholaa, Ajay has been a part of many remakes and reportedly he will also be seen in more remakes. Check out the list below...

Singham – Singam

Ajay Devgn starrer Singham was a remake of the Tamil film Singam which starred Suriya in the lead role. The movie was a super hit at the box office.

Sunday – Anukokunda Oka Roju

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have worked together in many films and one of them is Sunday. It was an average grosser at the box office, and was a remake of the Telugu movie Anukokunda Oka Roju.

Golmaal – Kakkakuyil

Well, Rohit Shetty has surely directed by many remakes. The first instalment was Golmaal was an adaptation of Malayalam movie Kakkakuyil.

Himmatwala – Ooriki Monagadu

Ajay Devgn starrer Himmatwala which was a disaster at the box office was a remake of the Telugu movie Ooriki Monagadu. Before Ajay Devgn starred in the remake of Ooriki Monagadu, in 1983, Jeetendra was seen in a movie titled Himmatwala which was a remake of Ooriki Monagadu.

Son of Sardar – Maryada Ramanna

Son Of Sardar starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha was a hit at the box office. The movie was a remake of the Telugu film Maryada Ramanna.

Drishyam franchise

Drishyam and Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn were remake of Malayalam movies of the same name. Both the movies had done very well at the box office.

Also Read: Not Ajay Devgn but this actor was the first choice for Sultan Mirza for Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

Ayothi remake (upcoming)

According to a recent report, Ajay Devgn might star in one more South remake. He will reportedly seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Ayothi. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

Bholaa Ajay Devgn Singham Sunday Golmaal Himmatwala Son of Sardar Drishyam Ayothi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 16:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupama Fans worry about a #MaAn separation after the new promo, Check out the fan reactions!
MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Whoa! From a spectacular view to several pretty dreamcatchers, check out Avneet Kaur’s stylish bedroom
MUMBAI: Popular television actress Avneet Kaur has attained fame and riches at the young age of 21. She is well known...
Ishwak Singh on getting a chance to explore as an actor on OTT, “I was very hopeful that I will get this response” – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Ishwak Singh is known for his performances in movies and web series like Veere Di Wedding, Malaal, Paatal Lok,...
Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi to be in coma for the rest of her life?
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. Fans are in awe...
Spoiler Alert! Durga Aur Charu: Sampoorna makes Charu sit in the mandap
MUMBAI: The recently launched show Durga Aur Charu has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline...
Recent Stories
Tatum
WOW! Here’s a look at the oldest and the youngest Oscar winner

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tatum
WOW! Here’s a look at the oldest and the youngest Oscar winner
Bheed
Shocking! Bheed trailer taken down from Youtube as the video receives backlash, and Netizens say “Undeclared emergency”
'good decision', fans are disappointed
Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 to release on OTT? While some netizens say 'good decision', fans are disappointed
Kriti Sanon
Shocking! "Why is your dress inspired from Uorfi Javed", netizens on Kriti Sanon's dress for an event
We are very happy because KGF is a landmark film
Kabzaa producer Anand Pandit on his film being compared to Yash’s KGF, “We are very happy because KGF is a landmark film” – Exclusive
Sana Khan
Good News! Sana Khan expecting her first child at 34, says “I cannot wait to hold my baby soon…”