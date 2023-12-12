Must read! Bobby Deol Confirms Tamil Debut Alongside Suriya in Kanguva; Shares Insights into Challenging Role

Bollywood's veteran, Bobby Deol, is reaching new heights in his career, and the latest buzz is his confirmation of entering the South film industry with his Tamil debut in the upcoming film, "Kanguva," alongside the acclaimed performer, Suriya.
MUMBAI: Bollywood's veteran, Bobby Deol, is reaching new heights in his career, and the latest buzz is his confirmation of entering the South film industry with his Tamil debut in the upcoming film, "Kanguva," alongside the acclaimed performer, Suriya.

Fresh off the success of the blockbuster "Animal," where Bobby portrayed the antagonist, Abrar, the actor is now set to explore new territories in the Tamil film industry. Bobby's impactful performance in "Animal" has garnered widespread acclaim, with audiences praising his acting prowess and intense action sequences, despite having no dialogue in the film.

Also Read: Lesser-Known Facts! Bobby Deol is the sole-owner of his father-in-law’s Rs 3oo-crore property, Read to know more

In a recent interview, Bobby Deol expressed his excitement about the upcoming Tamil venture, "Kanguva." He commended Suriya as an amazing actor and acknowledged the dedicated team behind the film. Sharing insights into his character, Bobby mentioned that it pushes him out of his comfort zone, adding, "This role is definitely out of my comfort zone, also I don't know the language, so that is again totally out of my zone. I can't even learn Tamil in a month or two, but I will work on it."

Bollywood stars venturing into South cinema is a growing trend, with actors like Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff making impactful appearances in regional films. The collaboration of talent from different industries is resulting in diverse and captivating cinematic experiences for audiences.

Meanwhile, "Animal" continues its triumphant journey at the box office, crossing the remarkable milestone of Rs 700 crore worldwide in just 11 days. With Bobby Deol's career soaring to new heights, anticipation builds for more details about his role in the upcoming Tamil film, "Kanguva."

Also Read: Must Read! From Shah Rukh Khan to Bobby Deol, check out the biggest comebacks of this year

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: BollywoodLife.com

