Must Read! Bollywood celebs who repeat their outfits

MUMBAI :We feel that Bollywood celebs are very rich and some of them truly are. But then, a lot of people would have a mindset that once a dress is worn by a Bollywood celeb, they won’t wear it. But, is it a true fact? Well, clearly not.

So, today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood celebs who repeat their outfits

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest female stars we have in Bollywood. But, the actress doesn’t shy to repeat her outfits. She has repeated a lacy dress twice; once she wore it at an international awards and second time she wore it at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday party. Not, just the lacy dress, but she even repeated an Indian outfit, once she wore it at an event of Chennai express and later she was seen wearing the same outfit when she had visited a temple with Ranveer Singh.

Alia Bhatt

Alia has also repeated her outfits many times. One she wore a printed dress for a dubbing session and later she wore the same dress for her sister-in-law, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani’s birthday bash.

Genelia Deshmukh

Just like we repeat clothes at the family weddings, even Genelia did that. The actress wore a gorgeous lehenga for her brother-in-law’s wedding and later wore the same lehenga for her brother’s wedding. She carried the Indian look beautifully.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stylish actresses we have in Bollywood. But, there have been times when she even has repeated clothes, especially her kaftans.

Parineeti Chopra

Well, Parineeti also repeats her outfits. A top that she wore for a public appearance, she wore the same top in the announcement video of Meri Pyari Bindu. Also, the dress she was wearing at Priyanka and Nick’s engagement party was the same dress she wore at a vacation in Dubai.

