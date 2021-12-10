MUST-READ: Bollywood Couples Can’t Do Without This Wedding dream Team!

MUMBAI: What makes a Perfect Wedding? A couple in love, Supportive families add that with a beautiful venue, good food, and the perfect dress. Well, true but for a Bollywood Glam couple, you need a whole entourage, everything is grand and lavish and has to be perfect.

They have to create magic, but who are these magicians. For Bollywood celebrities, couples like Virat- Anushka, Deepika-Ranveer, Rajkumar- Patralekha, it has been the best of the best from the wedding industry.

Meet the Dream Team that makes these weddings the perfect execution of the grand unions:

Shaadi Squad: The Planners and Perfectioners: All these celebrities have had grand secretive weddings and the team behind them is Shaadi Squad. The planners responsible for making the Secretive wedding of Virat- Anushka, and Katrina- Vicky possible. Nobody knew about their weddings until they posted their pictures online.

But Shaadi Squad helps make your dream weddings into reality.

Sabyasachi: The Perfect Bridal couture: Every bride dreams of having the perfect dress and being dressed in designer couture. And for these Bollywood couples, Sabyasachi is the go-to designer for their D-Day. From classic silhouettes to pure gold handcrafted Jewellery, it’s always Sabya.

Joseph Radhik: The Picture Maestro: Stories By Joseph Radhik is a Bollywood favorite to capture the happiest day of their lives, the candid moments. The pure joy of their love and their union. Joseph has captured the weddings from Virat-Anushka, Priyanka - Nick, Varun- Natasha to Vicky-Katrina. They have been able to capture the most high-profile Bollywood weddings.

Vishal Punjabi: The Storyteller: No wedding is complete without a wedding video. The Wedding movie has all the emotions, the joy, the happiness. And nobody does it better than The Wedding Filmer. Vishal Punjabi’s Wedding Filmer these stories like no one else, they also make custom songs for the video. They will also be responsible for making Vicky-Katrina’s Wedding Video.

Bollywood Couples have always wanted the best of best for their big days and these guys make for the Wedding Dream Team!

