Must Read! Bollywood filmmakers who have turned actors

MUMBAI :Actors like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Arbaaz Khan, and many more have turned directors. But, we also have directors who have tried acting and most of them have impressed audiences with their performances.

So, today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood filmmakers who have turned actors...

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar started his career as a director and he helmed films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, and Don. Later, in the year 2008, he made his acting debut with Rock On and after that he has starred in multiple films like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and others.

Tigmanshu Dhulia

Tigmanshu Dhulia is known for directing films like Haasil, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Paan Singh Tomar, and others. While he did a couple of cameos, it was Gangs of Wasseypur that proved that he is a good actor. Later, we saw him as an actor in movies like Hero, Zero, and others.

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap has directed movies like Black Friday, Dev.D, Gangs of Wasseypur, and others. While he did cameos in movies, it was Shagird in which he made his acting debut. He also impressed the audience with his performance in Akira.

Karan Johar

Just like Tigmanshu and Anurag, Karan Johar also did cameos in many movies. But, his proper debut was Bombay Velvet. The film bombed at the box office, but many had liked Karan’s negative role in it.

Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli is known for directing films like Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Hum Tum, Fanaa, and others. In 2018, he starred in a movie titled Phir Se which after three years of getting delayed was released on OTT. The film didn’t get a great response.

