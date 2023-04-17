Must Read! Bollywood filmmakers who have turned actors

Actors like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Arbaaz Khan, and many more have turned directors. So, today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood filmmakers who have turned actors...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 07:52
movie_image: 
filmmakers who have turned actors

MUMBAI :Actors like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Arbaaz Khan, and many more have turned directors. But, we also have directors who have tried acting and most of them have impressed audiences with their performances.

So, today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood filmmakers who have turned actors...

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar started his career as a director and he helmed films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, and Don. Later, in the year 2008, he made his acting debut with Rock On and after that he has starred in multiple films like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and others.

Also Read:  Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Farhan Akhtar to return to the show as a judge for the upcoming season?

Tigmanshu Dhulia

Tigmanshu Dhulia is known for directing films like Haasil, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Paan Singh Tomar, and others. While he did a couple of cameos, it was Gangs of Wasseypur that proved that he is a good actor. Later, we saw him as an actor in movies like Hero, Zero, and others.

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap has directed movies like Black Friday, Dev.D, Gangs of Wasseypur, and others. While he did cameos in movies, it was Shagird in which he made his acting debut. He also impressed the audience with his performance in Akira.

Karan Johar

Just like Tigmanshu and Anurag, Karan Johar also did cameos in many movies. But, his proper debut was Bombay Velvet. The film bombed at the box office, but many had liked Karan’s negative role in it.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! All is well between Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar and THIS video is a proof

Kunal Kohli

 

Kunal Kohli is known for directing films like Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Hum Tum, Fanaa, and others. In 2018, he starred in a movie titled Phir Se which after three years of getting delayed was released on OTT. The film didn’t get a great response.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

Farhan Akhtar Tigmanshu Dhulia Anurag Kashyap Karan Johar Kunal Kohli Dil Chahta Hai Gangs Of Wasseypur Bombay Velvet Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 07:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Bollywood filmmakers who have turned actors
MUMBAI :Actors like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Arbaaz Khan, and many more have turned directors. But, we also...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Aarohi manipulates Abhinav to keep Abhir away from Abhimanyu
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Sai and Sai manage to go far away from Virat's reach
MUMBAI:    Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University
MUMBAI :Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who's coming up with his new political drama streaming show 'Garmi', has shared his...
'Lag Ja Gale': Aryan Arora opens up on his bond with co-star Tanvi Shewale
MUMBAI: Actor Aryan Arora is currently seen in the show 'Lag Jaa Gale' as the parallel lead character, Yash. In the...
Ali Merchant enlightens those trolling him for working during Ramadan
MUMBAI:  Ali Merchant has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and was seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai...
Recent Stories
filmmakers who have turned actors
Must Read! Bollywood filmmakers who have turned actors
Latest Video
Related Stories
Allahabad University
Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University
Raghav Juyal
Raghav Juyal shot for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' while he was down with dengue
With 'Agent' behind her, Saiee Manjrekar opens up on her career trajectory
With 'Agent' behind her, Saiee Manjrekar opens up on her career trajectory
Rani Mukerji
Aww! Rani Mukerji reveals about her daughter Adira, says “if she sees me cry on screen, she will start crying”
Kajol
What! Kajol reveals she was mocked for her skin tone and weight, opens up about the ‘skin-whitening’ surgery
Priyanka Chopra
What! Priyanka Chopra once addressed rumors that Shahid Kapoor was at her place during an IT raid, said “Log bhool jaate hai, mai ek ladki hoon aur…”