Must read! Bollywood stars who will not attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding reception in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The wedding ceremony of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has been the talk of the country for the past couple of days; no doubt the wedding news has brought the wave of happiness among the fans all across the globe.

This Bollywood wedding has been the talk of the town not only because of the big names but also because of some strict rules and regulations which were supposed to be followed by the guests.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on 9th December in Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

It is also said that the couple will be now hosting a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for their friends. So today we are going to discuss the Bollywood actors who will not be a part of this grand wedding reception in Mumbai.

1. John Abraham

The tiff between John Abraham and Katrina Kaif began during the initial days of the actress Katrina Kaif when she was replaced by the actor in the movie, since then the relationship between both of them is not good so we cannot expect actor John Abraham in the wedding reception.

2. Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were good friends, but the equation between both of them changed after Alia Bhatt started dating Katrina Kaif’s boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor so we cannot expect Alia Bhatt to attend the wedding reception in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will share screen in their upcoming movies Jee Le Zaraa.

3. Ranbir Kapoor

For known reasons it is said that actor Ranbir Kapoor will not be invited for the wedding reception. Talking about the relationship between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt they both are gearing up for their marriage in the year 2022

4. Priyanka Chopra

Nothing is wrong between Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra are good friends and they both are gearing up to share screen space in the upcoming movie Jee Le Zara. Priyanka Chopra will not be attending the wedding reception of Katrina Kaif since she is not in the country.

5. Salman Khan

How can we forget one of the most loved on screen pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan happens to be ex-boyfriend of Katrina Kaif, she also shares a good friendship with the actor and a great Bond with Salman Khan's family. It is said that the actor will not be part of the wedding reception which will be held in Mumbai.

6. Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone is also set not to be part of the wedding reception. Deepika Padukone is the ex-girlfriend of Ranbir Kapoor. It is said that the actor cheated on Deepika Padukone because of Katrina Kaif.

7. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal are no longer good friends, it is said that Vicky Kaushal replaced the actor Varun Dhawan in the upcoming movie Govinda Mera Naam. Since then the relationship between both of these actors has not been very good.

So these are the list of Bollywood celebrities who are not going to be part of the wedding reception of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif which will be held in Mumbai.

