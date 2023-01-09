Must Read! Box Office Analysis: Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and OMG 2; sequels that ruled at the box office in August

MUMBAI: The month of August has come to an end. In August, five films were released in theatres, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer, Dream Girl 2 and Akelli. Out of these five, only three did well, and the other two turned out to be a disaster.

Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Dream Girl 2, these sequels ruled the box office in the month of August. Gadar 2 is a blockbuster with a collection of around Rs. 475 crore at the box office. The film, even in its third week is still doing well, and is expected to do so, till Jawan releases.

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 has almost ended its theatrical run. The movie has collected around Rs. 141 crore at the box office till now. It’s a hit!

After four back-to-back flops like Anek, An Action Hero, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G, Ayushmann Khurrana has finally got a successful film in his kitty. Dream Girl 2, which received a mixed response from critics, has done well at the box office, and has crossed Rs. 60 crore mark in week one which is quite good.

Dream Girl 2 and Gadar 2 are expected to do well till 6th September 2023. On 7th September 2023, the box office will be set on fire by Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

