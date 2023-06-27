Must Read! Box office update: Adipurush crashes on its second Monday; 1920 Horrors of Heart and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke maintain well

MUMBAI :Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan had a very low second weekend at the box office. So, it was expected that the movie would once again have a major fall on its second Monday.

The film on its 11th day collected Rs. 2.13 crore (all languages), taking the till date total to Rs. 277.88 crore (all languages). It looks like the movie’s theatrical business in India will be less than Rs. 300 crore which means that it will be a flop at the box office.

Talking about Avika Gor starrer 1920 Horrors of Heart, the film collected Rs. 6 crore in three days which is very good for a low budget movie. As per early estimates, the film on Monday collected Rs. 1.25 crore, taking the four-day total to Rs. 7.25 crore. Reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 10 crore, so maybe by the end of the first week, the Krishna Bhatt’s directorial will collect around its budget. The movie will be a profitable venture for its makers.



Meanwhile, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in no mood to stop at the box office. The film has collected Rs. 80.22 crore at the box office in 25 days which is very good. It’s a super hit at the box office.

Now, all eyes are on Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The movie has a decent pre-release buzz, so let’s wait and watch what response it will get at the box office.

