Must Read! Check out KK's net worth and the properties owned by him

MUMBAI: On the night of 31st May, Bollywood lost one of the finest gems from the field of music, Krishnakumar Kunnat. He had contributed immensely to the industry and had sung over 2,500 songs in different languages.

We have seen many social media posts and pictures where fans are expressing their emotions. Many Bollywood celebrities were present the last rites of the late singer.

Today, let us discuss more in detail about the lifestyle of the singer and the properties he owned.

He had an amazing collection of cars in his garage, which includes a Mercedes BenZ A Class and a red Jeep Cheroke. Recently, the singer added another swanky new four-wheeler to his collection. He had purchased an Audi RS5, which comes with a price tag of Rs. 1.4 crores.

Talking about the property and the house. His hometown was in Delhi, where he has a lovely house. In Mumbai, he used to stay in a fancy home with his wife and two children. Reportedly, the house is beautiful and has luxurious interiors.

It is said that used to charge around Rs. 5 lakhs per song in any language. For live concerts, he charged around Rs. 10 lakhs. His net worth is approximately 1.5 million dollars. He has assets worth more than 11 crores.

Indeed, it is a great loss for Bollywood.

