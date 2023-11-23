Must Read! Check out the cast of Sam Bahadur and their fees, deets inside

MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly awaited biopics of the year is Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal as former Indian Army commander Sam Manekshaw. The film, which was filmed over the course of the previous two years in a number of actual locations, has garnered positive reviews for its depiction of the lives of notable officers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra both have important roles in the film.

As time passes, we get closer and closer to the release date of the movie. Earlier, we reported to you about how hard Vicky Kaushal has worked for the role of Sam Manekshaw by showing a behind-the-scenes video.

Also read - Song Out! Here is the first song out from the movie Sam Bahadur, written by Gulzar, check it out

While the poster, trailer and Vicky Kaushal’s first look as Sam Manekshaw in the movie looked promising, we are all curious to see what Meghna Gulzar has to offer us this time.

Now, as we move closer and closer to the release of the movie, we are here with something interesting that is the fee of the cast. That’s right! Let’s get to know the cast of the movie and what amount they were paid for the roles that they played in the movie. Check it out below:

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is known for his amazing performances in movies like Masaan, Raazi, URI and more. The actor knows how to do justice with the character and even in the movie Sam Bahadur, the audience were really impressed seeing Vicky Kaushal in the trailer. It is reported that for the character of Sam Manekshaw, he was paid Rs10 crore.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra is a talented actress whose performance has been appreciated by the audience. Sanya is playing the role of Silloo Manekshaw, Sam’s wife. As per reports, the actress is paid approx. Rs1 crore for her role.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

The audience appreciated Vicky Kaushal after watching the trailer but Fatima Sana Shaikh’s performance as Indira Gandhi really came as a surprise for everyone. The actress is reportedly paid Rs1 Crore for her role as Indira Gandhi in the movie and the audience is looking forward to seeing Fatima’s performance in the movie.

Neeraj Kabi

In the trailer of the movie, we got to see Sam dealing with a lot of things and having a solid confidence. As the movie is based on a story from history, we got to see a lot of characters from the time of Independence. One of those characters was the Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. The character is played by Neeraj Kabi who, as per sources, is paid Rs30 Lakh.

Edward Sonnenblick

Edward Sonnenblick is an actor that has appeared in many Hindi movies like Firangi, Bose: Dead or Alive, and Tiger 3 to name a few. This time, once again the actor will appear in the movie Sam Bahadur as Lord Mountbatten. It is reported that the actor is paid Rs30 Lakh for his role in the movie.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

While we see a lot of characters in the movie and recognize them as well, there is a character of Yahya Khan which is not widely recognized but is important to the story. The character is played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and according to sources, it is said that he was paid Rs15 Lakh.

Also read - Wow! Sam Bahadur trailer announcement is here, check it out

With a trailer, and a few songs released, the movie is really looking promising and the audience is waiting eagerly as they all want to see what Meghna Gulzar has in store for them this time.

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.