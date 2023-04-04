Must Read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Adipurush

MUMBAI :Upcoming movie titled Adipurush has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which is directed by Om Raut has some amazing cast like Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Sonal Chauhan, Saif Ali Khan along with the superstar actor Prabhas.

Recently we have seen the teaser of the movie Adipurush getting some negative response from the fans and audience with regards to the VFX and CGI, the posters of the movie are getting mixed reviews from the fans and audience and they have high hopes from the movie Adipurush.

Having said that, today let us have a look at fees charged by the cast of the movie Adipurush.

Prabhas

Prabhas will be seen playing Lord Ram in the movie and reportedly the Baahubali actor has taken around 100 crore for his character in the movie.

Saif Ali Khan

Another actor who will be seen the important role is Saif Ali Khan in the movie, he will be seen playing Raavan in the movie and reportedly he has taken 12 crore, for his character in the movie

Kriti Sanon

One of the most loved actresses of Bollywood industry is Krtit Sanon, the actress will be seen playing Sita Mata in the movie and reportedly she has taken 3 crore for her part in the movie.

Sunny Singh

Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh will been playing Lakshman in the movie Adipurush and reportedly he has taken 1.5 crore for his character in the movie.

Sonal Chauhan

The Jannat actress will be seen playing an important character in the movie and she has taken 50 lakhs for her character in the movie Adipurush.



Well these are the cast of the movie Adipurush with their reported fees, what are your views on these numbers and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

