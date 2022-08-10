Must Read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie 'Phone Bhoot'

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Katrina Kaif Phone Bhoot, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and was in the making. The movie which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter along with Jackie Shroff is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

The announcement video of the movie has already gotten some immense response as the fans are going to see something different and something unusual in the genre of horror-comedy, and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the trailer and the movie. The fans are looking forward to the smallest details about the movie and today, we bring to you the reported fees charged by the cast of the movie.

Katrina Kaif

Reportedly it is said that Katrina Kaif will be seen playing the ghost in the movie. No doubt the fans are really looking forward to see the actress in a completely different avatar and reportedly, she has charged around 3 Crores for the movie.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi is no doubt one of the most loved actors in today's time. The actor was immensely loved in his previous movie Gehraaiyaan and reportedly the actor has taken around 80 lakhs for his character in the movie.

ALSO READ – Shocking! Mandana Karimi slammed by her Lock Upp co-contestant Payal Rohatgi for This reason

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter has no doubt created a strong fan base for himself with his acting contribution, and the actor reportedly has taken around 70 lakhs for the movie Phone Bhoot.

Jackie Shroff

No doubt it is always a treat to watch actor Jackie Shroff on the big screen and we will get to see him in an exciting avatar in the film. He reportedly took home a sum of 1 crore for the movie.

Well this is the cast of the movie with their reported fees charged for the movie Phone Bhoot!

What are your views on these numbers and how excited are you for the movie?

Do let us know in the comments section below. The trailer of the movie is all set to be released on the 10th October.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Must Read! “Ab bas karo”, “please change the director” netizens on the reports of Housefull 5 going on floors soon