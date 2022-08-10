Must Read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie 'Phone Bhoot'

Phone Bhoot is an upcoming Bollywood film and stars big names from the industry. From Katrina Kaif to Jackie Shroff, check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie phone Bhoot.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 15:32
movie_image: 
Must Read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Phone Bhoot

MUMBAI :  Upcoming movie of Katrina Kaif Phone Bhoot, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and was in the making. The movie which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter along with Jackie Shroff is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

The announcement video of the movie has already gotten some immense response as the fans are going to see something different and something unusual in the genre of horror-comedy, and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the trailer and the movie. The fans are looking forward to the smallest details about the movie and today, we bring to you the reported fees charged by the cast of the movie.

Katrina Kaif

Reportedly it is said that Katrina Kaif will be seen playing the ghost in the movie. No doubt the fans are really looking forward to see the actress in a completely different avatar and reportedly, she has charged around 3 Crores for the movie.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi is no doubt one of the most loved actors in today's time. The actor was immensely loved in his previous movie Gehraaiyaan and reportedly the actor has taken around 80 lakhs for his character in the movie.

 

ALSO READ – Shocking! Mandana Karimi slammed by her Lock Upp co-contestant Payal Rohatgi for This reason

 

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter has no doubt created a strong fan base for himself with his acting contribution, and the actor reportedly has taken around 70 lakhs for the movie Phone Bhoot.

 

Jackie Shroff

No doubt it is always a treat to watch actor Jackie Shroff on the big screen and we will get to see him in an exciting avatar in the film. He reportedly took home a sum of 1 crore for the movie.

Well this is the cast of the movie with their reported fees charged for the movie Phone Bhoot! 

What are your views on these numbers and how excited are you for the movie?

Do let us know in the comments section below. The trailer of the movie is all set to be released on the 10th October.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Must Read! “Ab bas karo”, “please change the director” netizens on the reports of Housefull 5 going on floors soon

 

KATRIN KAIF ISHAN KHATTER SIDHANT CHATURVEDI Phone Bhoot Excel Entertainment Farhan Akhtar Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 15:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! This is what Karan Johar had to say about Erica Fernandes
MUMBAI :Erica Fernandes has been the talk of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves...
Pushpa Impossible: Major Drama! Ashwin beats the eve teasers to death, Police arrive
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
EXCLUSIVE! Amit Varma talks about his come back and his character on Sab TV’s Wagle Ki Duniya; says, “Nick is an established individual with strong opinions, great self-confidence, and a touch of arrogance”
MUMBAI :Amit Varma is an Indian television actor, best known for his role as Vishwamitra Kelkar on the television show...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Interesting! Rajesh and Atharva on a big task
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul: Oh No! Ali in great trouble as SimSim determined to kill him
MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show stars Tunisha...
Bigg Boss 16: What! Arjun Bijlani furious at Manya Singh’s derogatory comment, says, “Tv big hai, tha aur rahega!”
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15...
RECENT STORIES
Must Read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Phone Bhoot
Must Read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie 'Phone Bhoot'