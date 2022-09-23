Must Read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Vikram Vedha

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Vikram Vedha which has Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out. Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar – Gayathri who has directed the original Tamil version with the same name.

No doubt the fans are really looking forward to see the actor Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in a never seen before avatar. There is a strong buzz about the movie before the release and the fans are looking forward to the smallest details of the movie.

Having said that, today let us have a look at the fees charged by the cast of the movie Vikram Vedha.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is all set to be seen in a never seen before avatar, he will be seen play the character Vedha in the movie and reportedly he has charged around 50 crores

Saif Ali Khan

Saif will be seen playing the character Vikram in the movie, and no doubt looking very promising, it will be a treat to watch the actor Saif Ali Khan in a different form in the movie. Reportedly Saif Ali Khan has charged around 12 crores.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte will be seen playing the wife of Vikram which is played by Saif Ali Khan, reportedly Radhika Apte has taken around 3 crores for her character in the movie

Rohit Saraf

Well there is nothing clear about the character which will be played by Rohit Saraf, reportedly he will be seen playing brother to Hrithik Roshan and as per source \he has taken around 1 crore for the movie.

Yogita Bihani

Yogita Bbihani has been winning the heart of the fans with her amazing acting contribution and in this movie reportedly she has taken around 60 lakhs

Sharib Hashmi

Known for his character JK from the web series The Family Man Sharib Hashmi is all set to reprise with his character in the movie Vikram Vedha and reportedly he has taken around 50 lakhs for his character.

These are the cast members of the movie Vikram Vedha with their reported fees charged, what are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

Movie Vikram Veda is all set to hit the big screen on 30th September.

