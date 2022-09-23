Shocking! 'She is high on weed' netizens troll actress Kareena Kapoor on her latest video

MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress over the time which has got some great response from the fans. Recently Kareena Kapoor celebrated her birthday which was hosted by Karan Johar and was attended by some of her close friends.

The pictures and videos of the birthday bash are floating around social media and are getting some amazing response from the fans, but this particular video which is getting viral which has Kareena Kapoor when she is imitating Maheep Kapoor is getting some great response from the fans.

On one side here the fans are appreciating and loving Bebo, on the other hand there are a few set of people who are trolling the actress and giving some negative comments on her appearances.

Check out the comments below

As we can see these comments netizens are saying that the actress is high on weed, they are also commenting, ‘Nashe ka kamal’ and this is all because of the drinks that she is doing this.

What are your views on this video of Kareena Kapoor and the comments from netizens, do know in the comment section below.

On the work front Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in a project which will also have Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma which is the adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's 2005 bestseller ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.

