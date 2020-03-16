Must Read! Check out the list of actors who have temples dedicated to them

MUMBAI: Over time, many actors have created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of fans with their versatility across languages. Fans always look forward to the upcoming movies and projects of their favourite actors.

No doubt there are different ways fans shower their love on their favourite celebrities. Many have created a built in the name of their favourite celebrity.

Having said that today, let us have a look at the list of celebrities who have temples dedicated to them.

Amitabh Bachchan

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the industry. The legendary actor has been winning the hearts of fans across age groups. As we know, there is a temple built in the name of the actor in Kolkata.

Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is not only known for his acting contribution but also for his style, is no doubt one of the most loved and followed superstars in India. He has a temple in his name at Kotilingeshwara Temple in Kolar, Karnataka.

Hansika Motwani

The beauty from the South, Hansika Motwani has created a strong mark in the hearts of fans not only with her acting contribution but also with her amazing looks. Her fans planned to set up a temple in Madurai. But she opposed the idea and missed a chance of creating history.

Nidhhi Agerwal

It has just been 2 years since Eeshwaran beauty Nidhi Agerwal made her debut in the Tamil industry. Nonetheless, she has got a massive following, to the extent that her fans have dedicated a temple to her in Chennai. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, her fans unveiled the temple and conducted a special Pooja. The actress felt ecstatic by the gesture and said she will be grateful to her fans.

Sonu Sood

The actor is known for his heroic personality and his villainous characters. As per sources, for his humanitarian work during the lockdown, fans have build a temple for the actor in Dubba Tanda village of Siddipet district.

Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna is no doubt one of the most versatile actors. Recently, we heard the news that a fan has completed building a temple in the name of the actor. It took him 22 years to construct the temple and the cost was around Rs. 1 crore.

