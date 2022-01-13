Must read! Check out the love affairs of the actress Jacqueline Fernandez

MUMBAI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, the actress who needs no introduction no doubt is known not only for her acting but also for her fitness and fashion.

We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress and winning the hearts of fans.

Today we shall look into the list of people who were romantically involved and linked with the actress Jacqueline Fernandez

1. Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa

Long before she moved to India and entered Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez was a known name in Sri Lanka. Reports say Jacqueline Fernandez was rumored to be dating the Crown Prince of Bahrain for quite a long time. During her initial phase in Bollywood she grabbed a lot of attention for her love affair with the Prince. According to reports the two parted ways when she decided to focus on her career.

2. Sajid Khan

In Housefull and Housefull 2 Sajid Khan roped actress Jacqueline Fernandez as he was rumored to be dating. If rumors are to be believed Sajid Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were in a serious relationship for many years. They were spotted at various events together as well. Sajid Khan even opened up about their relationship after their breakup. According to reports Sajid‘s over possessiveness was one of the reasons for their breakup.

3. Salman Khan

Indeed we have seen this amazing pair on screen in the movies like Kick and Race 3. During the filming of the movie Kick Jacqueline Fernandez’s closeness with Salman Khan was the talk of the town. As per reports Jacqueline and Salman were dating and they both loved each other’s company. However nothing was confirmed by either of the two actors.

4. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen in the movie A Gentleman. It is said that the two were dating during that time. Apparently the relation between Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth did not go down well the two parted ways. Neither Siddharth nor Jacqueline ever accepted their romantic relationship.

5. Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Recently pictures of Sukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez went viral on the internet. There were numerous reports which say the two were allegedly dating. Sukesh even gave a statement mentioning he has gifted her stuff worth crores. He had also booked a chartered plane for Jacqueline’s travel apart from her fancy stays in a hotel in Chennai.

Well these are the names that were romantically linked up with the actress Jacqueline Fernandez. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in the movie Attack which also has John Abraham and Rakul Preet along with her.

