Must read! Check out the movie/series titles which depicted silence

MUMBAI :Over the time we have seen some amazing titles from the Bollywood industry, no doubt Bollywood is one such industry where the titles are unique and sometimes completely out of the box.

Recently we have seen the movie Chup hitting the big screen which means keep quiet/ Silence, having said that today let us have a look at the movie titles which are referring to silence.

Chup



As mentioned the movie Chup (keep quiet) is referring to silence. This thriller movie is directed by R Balki and it has some amazing talents like Sunny Deol, Dalquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt. The movie has already hit the big screen on 23rd September and it is already getting some great response from the fans.



Silence can you hear it

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi and Sahil Vaid in the leading role movie Silence can you hear it, the title itself refers to silence. The movie was released on 6th March 2021 and it opened to mixed to positive response from the fans.

Hush Hush